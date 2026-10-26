What Was Hellebuyck Going to Say? 5 Things the Jets Likely Wanted Kept Quiet

Connor Hellebuyck says he has “a lot to say.” He just hasn’t said it yet.

Reports are circulating that the Jets traded the netminder, in part, because he was going to talk to the media and the Winnipeg Jets were trying to avoid that. Elliotte Friedman noted, “I think if Hellebuyck had spoken, the gloves would have gone off. And I think the Jets would have responded in kind.”

After his trade to New Jersey, he told reporters he would wait, with the Heritage Classic approaching in Winnipeg. That leaves a question: what’s on his chest? Hellebuyck hasn’t said, so what follows is informed speculation, not reporting.

1. The Suspension

The Jets suspended him for missing training camp without permission. He may want to talk about his feelings on the matter. Did he tell the Jets he’d planned to attend camp? Did they tell him not to? Hellebuyck may try to explain why he stayed away and push back on how it was framed.

2. The Money

Insiders have said finances were a factor, though perhaps not the only one. Heck, a website was built with a running ticker clock about how much money he was giving up every day he sat. If the dispute was partly about pay, Hellebuyck may want to have his say about how much that mattered, or it didn’t.

3. The Communication

Throughout this process, there wasn’t much public discussion about the talks between the Jets and Hellebuyck. He said he had asked for a trade a while back. When they didn’t move him is when he brought that request to the media. What happened that the two sides were so far off?

Was this about the team? Was it about how he talked about them at the end of last season? Did he want to leave Canada and go to the United States? Was that his main motivator? How many teams did he actually say he was willing to go to?

4. His Teammates’ Comments

Insiders singled out Kyle Connor’s remarks around the trade as notable. Connor wasn’t the only one to have an opinion. Close friends like Adam Lowry spoke up, as did others, and many of the comments didn’t paint Hellebuyck in the best light.

A public comment from a teammate on a situation this tense could be something Hellebuyck wants to address.

5. The Finish

The Jets’ leadership group reportedly met in Dallas and wanted closure. Hellebuyck may feel his departure was handled in a way he disagrees with, and wait until he can say so.

Why Hellebuyck May Stay Quiet

The speculation his that Hellebuyck will talk at some point. Whether he blasts the Jets or shows love for the city and the fans isn’t clear. Friedman thinks the best move is to take the win. He believes the Devils might try to convince Hellebuyck not to bother with public comments.

He got the trade he wanted, and any new comments would likely force the Jets to respond, keeping a mostly settled story alive.

Hellebuyck has shown some restraint so far, choosing not to pour “more gasoline on the fire,” as one insider put it.

What’s Next

The Devils play Tuesday in Dallas and Wednesday in Colorado, and some expect Hellebuyck to make his debut in one of those games. Mark the date: November 10, when he returns to Winnipeg. If he’s going to say more, that game may be the moment.