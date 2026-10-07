Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Trade Still Could Take a While

The Winnipeg Jets and their goalie don’t seem that much closer to a conclusion than they did at the beginning of the offseason.

Connor Hellebuyck is still a member of the Jets, although they’re in a standoff as a potential trade is pursued.

It’s just that a trade doesn’t seem to be right around the corner.

Sure, things can move quickly on the rumor mill and in the world of NHL transactions.

But if there need to be sparks before there’s a flame, it appears Winnipeg may still have a long way to go, and at least one analyst agrees.

How Long Until Connor Hellebuyck is Traded?

According to Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson, it may still be weeks or months before a deal is made.