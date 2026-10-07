Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Trade Still Could Take a While

The Winnipeg Jets and their goalie don’t seem that much closer to a conclusion than they did at the beginning of the offseason.
Connor Hellebuyck is still a member of the Jets, although they’re in a standoff as a potential trade is pursued.
It’s just that a trade doesn’t seem to be right around the corner.
Sure, things can move quickly on the rumor mill and in the world of NHL transactions.
But if there need to be sparks before there’s a flame, it appears Winnipeg may still have a long way to go, and at least one analyst agrees.
How Long Until Connor Hellebuyck is Traded?
According to Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson, it may still be weeks or months before a deal is made.
“Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has left the door open for Hellebuyck to return.,” Richardson writes. “Meanwhile, he’s searching for a trade that makes sense for both sides. Given the current standoff, it could take weeks or months until a deal takes place, ensuring Hellebuyck remains a fixture in the rumor mill.”
Hellebuyck had a chance to get traded to the Buffalo Sabres over the summer, but that deal didn’t quite go through.
Other teams have seemed to poke around the idea, but nothing else has appeared to get all that close.
It’s now an odd waiting game for everyone involved.
For Winnipeg, it can’t be helping their chances of success this season.
And for Hellebuyck, there has to be an odd itch to be in a goal right now, because a hockey season starting without him playing is simply unusual.
What’s Taking So Long?
There has to be some combination of factors here.
Hellebuyck has veto power, so he has to like a destination, which surely narrows things down.
Then the Jets have to like the offer, which also means deciding just how much they’re trying to remain competitive versus rebuild. They have some talented skaters on their roster, so they probably don’t want to just give up on the season entirely, although a team trading for Hellebuyck might prefer to deal future assets.
Hellebuyck’s unhappiness has pushed it here, but not over the line yet.
“After the Jets missed the playoffs last season, Hellebuyck criticized the club’s overall performance, including his own,” Richardson writes. “He hopes to win a Stanley Cup while still in his prime and believes a trade is the best path forward for himself and his family. The 33-year-old goalie is signed through 2030-31 with an average annual value of $8.5 million. He has a full no-movement clause, but Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported that he’s willing to waive it for a variety of teams.”
Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Trade Still Could Take a While