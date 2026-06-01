WWE Announces 2026 Queen of the Ring Participants and Bracket

After LA Knight announced the return of the King of the Ring last week on Raw, WWE would later confirm that the Queen of the Ring will also be happening simultaneously.

At Clash in Italy, WWE revealed the participants for this year’s tournaments. There will be eight stars from Raw and eight stars from SmackDown vying to become the 2026 Queen of the Ring.

The first round will feature four Fatal 4-Way matches, with the winners advancing to the semifinals. The final is set to be held at Night of Champions on June 27 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

2026 Queen of the Ring Participants and Bracket

Here are all the 16 WWE Superstars and four Fatal 4-Way matches of the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament:

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill Roxanne Perez vs. Iyo Sky vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James



The winner of the Liv Morgan bracket is set to take on the winner of the Sol Ruca bracket in the semifinals. As for the other semifinal match, the Roxanne Perez bracket winner battles the Bayley bracket winner.

WWE has yet to announce which match will take place this Monday on Raw, but it won’t be surprising if it features one of the champions involved.

In the King of the Ring bracket, the first match will be Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes.

The current champions participating in the Queen of the Ring are Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and new Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca.

Why is Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament?

The winner of the 2026 Queen of the Ring will have a world title shot at SummerSlam, depending on what brand she represents.

If a Raw star becomes the QOTR, she’ll challenge for the Women’s World Championship currently held by Liv Morgan.

On the other hand, if a SmackDown star wins the tournament, she’ll challenge for the WWE Women’s Title currently held by Rhea Ripley.

So what if Morgan wins the Queen of the Ring? She’ll be going after the WWE Women’s Championship and become a double-world champion.

“It had me thinking of all the people that say Liv Morgan isn’t worthy of being champion, and you know what that made me think?” Morgan said, via Fightful. “That made me think that I am entering the Queen of the Ring tournament because I want it all. I want it all, so I am taking it all.”

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There have only been three Queen of the Ring in WWE history: Zelina Vega in 2021, Nia Jax in 2024 and Jade Cargill in 2025.

Jax became the WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlam, while Cargill failed to beat Tiffany Stratton last year. However, Cargill would later dethrone Stratton at Saturday Night’s Main Event in November.