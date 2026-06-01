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WWE Announces 2026 Queen of the Ring Participants and Bracket

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IYO SKY
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Iyo Sky makes her entrance before a triple threat match against Naomi and Rhea Ripley during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 03, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After LA Knight announced the return of the King of the Ring last week on Raw, WWE would later confirm that the Queen of the Ring will also be happening simultaneously.

At Clash in Italy, WWE revealed the participants for this year’s tournaments. There will be eight stars from Raw and eight stars from SmackDown vying to become the 2026 Queen of the Ring.

The first round will feature four Fatal 4-Way matches, with the winners advancing to the semifinals. The final is set to be held at Night of Champions on June 27 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

2026 Queen of the Ring Participants and Bracket

Becky Lynch

GettyBecky Lynch is introduced before her match against AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here are all the 16 WWE Superstars and four Fatal 4-Way matches of the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament:

    • Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green
    • Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill
    • Roxanne Perez vs. Iyo Sky vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend
    • Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James

The winner of the Liv Morgan bracket is set to take on the winner of the Sol Ruca bracket in the semifinals. As for the other semifinal match, the Roxanne Perez bracket winner battles the Bayley bracket winner.

WWE has yet to announce which match will take place this Monday on Raw, but it won’t be surprising if it features one of the champions involved.

In the King of the Ring bracket, the first match will be Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes.

The current champions participating in the Queen of the Ring are Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and new Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca.

Why is Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament?

Liv Morgan

GettyLiv Morgan (L) and Raquel Rodriguez are introduced before their match against Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch for the Women’s Tag Team Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The winner of the 2026 Queen of the Ring will have a world title shot at SummerSlam, depending on what brand she represents.

If a Raw star becomes the QOTR, she’ll challenge for the Women’s World Championship currently held by Liv Morgan.

On the other hand, if a SmackDown star wins the tournament, she’ll challenge for the WWE Women’s Title currently held by Rhea Ripley.

So what if Morgan wins the Queen of the Ring? She’ll be going after the WWE Women’s Championship and become a double-world champion.

“It had me thinking of all the people that say Liv Morgan isn’t worthy of being champion, and you know what that made me think?” Morgan said, via Fightful. “That made me think that I am entering the Queen of the Ring tournament because I want it all. I want it all, so I am taking it all.”

There have only been three Queen of the Ring in WWE history: Zelina Vega in 2021, Nia Jax in 2024 and Jade Cargill in 2025.

Jax became the WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlam, while Cargill failed to beat Tiffany Stratton last year. However, Cargill would later dethrone Stratton at Saturday Night’s Main Event in November.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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WWE Announces 2026 Queen of the Ring Participants and Bracket

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