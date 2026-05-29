WWE SmackDown Preview: Clash in Italy Go-Home Show and More for May 29, 2026

WWE’s European tour began on Thursday with a live event at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

The WWE SmackDown crew is now heading to Barcelona, Spain for the Clash in Italy go-home show.

Only one match has been announced so far, with The Miz taking on Axiom in singles action. The Miz and Kit Wilson have officially entered the tag team division, and their first feud is against Fraxiom.

WWE SmackDown May 22, 2026 Results

Here are the results from last week’s episode in Lexington, Kentucky:

Talla Tonga def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Lash Legend to retain the Women’s United States Championship

Trick Williams (c) def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the United States Championship

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley w/ Alexa Bliss def. Fatal Influence in a tag team match

Solo Sikoa def. Damian Priest

Cody Rhodes def. Sami Zayn

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WWE SmackDown May 29, 2026 Preview

The MFTs appeared to be on the same page again after what happened last week on SmackDown. Talla Tonga defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, with Tama Tonga getting his mean streak back by attacking The King of Strong Style after the match.

Damian Priest made the save, but he ended up losing to Solo Sikoa later that night. Royce Keys came out to chase The MFTs, but Priest nearly hit him with the South of Heaven Chokeslam due to confusion.

It’s going to be an interesting week for Keys, who has been heavily recruited by Solo Sikoa to join The MFTs.

Trick Williams and Tiffany Stratton are also likely having their respective open challenges for their U.S. Titles. Carmelo Hayes have a bone to pick with Ricky Saints, while Chelsea Green was introduced to Blake Monroe last week.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are positioning themselves as the next challengers for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. However, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid would love to gain momentum and become the No. 1 contenders.

For the main titles, Rhea Ripley was pinned Jade Cargill in their six-woman tag team match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cargill promised during a recent appearance on ESPN that she’ll be leaving Turin as a two-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, would want to get his hands on Gunther, who put the Undisputed WWE Champion to sleep last week. Rhodes could also confront Sami Zayn for turning his back on him during The Ring General’s attack.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown?

Fans can watch WWE SmackDown on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix in many international countries.

SmackDown will be aired on tape delay in the United States at its original 8:00 p.m. EST time slot.

On the other hand, those watching at Netflix can catch it live at 2:00 p.m. EST.