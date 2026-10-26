Former WCW Champion Says Trick Williams is a Future World Champion

Diamond Dallas Page knows what it takes to be a World Champion. The WWE Hall of Famer is one of just ten wrestlers to become WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Champion.

When surveying the landscape of the WWE main roster, Page believes one competitor has superstar written all over him: Trick Williams.

In an exclusive interview shared with Heavy, Diamond Dallas Page said that he has been high on Trick Williams’ potential since his NXT tenure and believes the SmackDown star is a future World Champion in the making.

“I knew Trick was going to be [a trick],” Page told Gambling.com. “He just kept doing what he was doing. He has the potential to be the guy there. He’s got it. It’s not going to happen for a couple of years, if it does, but he has the potential to be the guy.

Page continued, “He’s got the body and he’s got the charisma. He’s super lovable. Guys want to hang out with him. Chicks want to be with him. He’s got the IT factor.”

Trick Williams seems to believe the same thing, as he went toe-to-toe Friday on SmackDown with WWE Champion Sami Zayn, and declared that he is a better representation of a champion than the reigning World Champion.

“You’re a bum! You’re a joke! I’m the superstar,” Williams shouted at Sami Zayn. “When it comes to being a champion, only one of us knows how to look like a champion, talk like a champion, walk like a champion and smell like a champion.

“When it comes to being a champion, Sami Zayn, I am the veteran and you are the rookie,” Williams exclaimed.

Trick Williams Draws Comparisons to The Rock

Trick Williams has been on the WWE main roster for less than a year, but it’s evident that he is one of the most charismatic superstars to enter the squared circle.

The two-time United States Champion is dynamite on the mic and isn’t afraid to give anyone in the locker room a verbal lashing.

As Page pointed out, Williams has a championship demeanor. As the kids say, he has an aura about him.

He oozes confidence and backs it up in the ring, where his former NFL pedigree stands out.

Even though the two have become rivals, Sami Zayn admitted that Trick Williams is having “one of the best rookie years” in WWE history.

Following their viral promo on SmackDown, the WWE Universe couldn’t help but notice similarities between Trick Williams and The Rock.

“I swear Trick is like if Rock and Booker T had had a kid,” an Instagram user wrote.

Earlier this year, WWE broadcaster Wade Barrett also compared the former NXT Champion to The Rock.

Williams responded to Barrett’s comparison in an interview with The Sun, and said that although he appreciates the love, his goal to be the first Trick, not the “next Rock.”

“As far as when it comes to The Rock, you know, The Rock was one of those guys who made me wanna actually be in the business in the first place.

“I used to watch his promos and how he could control the crowd with his voice. I thought it was the most amazing thing ever.”

In terms of flare, showmanship and, frankly, swagger, Trick Williams is already closer to The Final Boss than most WWE stars have ever been.

With a bit more time and a little bit of elbow grease, Trick Williams could become a World Champion like him, too.