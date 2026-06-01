Hi, Subscriber

WWE Raw Preview for June 1, 2026: King and Queen of the Ring Begins and More

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Penta is a WWE Raw Superstar
Getty
Penta is the reigning Intercontinental Champion on WWE Raw.

Fresh of Clash in Italy, this week’s episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set to begin after WWE officially confirmed the brackets on Sunday.

Only one match is scheduled so far, while Jacob Fatu is set to address his loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat.

Here’s what to expect from tonight’s Raw:

  • Jacob Fatu to acknowledge Roman Reigns and become The Bloodline’s muscle
  • Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

Jacob Fatu to acknowledge Roman Reigns

Jacob Fatu will challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Backlash.

GettyJacob Fatu celebrates after defeating Drew McIntyre in their unsanctioned match during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At Clash in Italy, Jacob Fatu failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat. Fatu’s loss meant that he has to acknowledge Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

The Samoan Werewolf left the ring alongside Reigns and The Usos, which could signal his intent to follow through with the stipulation. He could become the muscle for The Bloodline moving forward, possibly increasing the possibility of another long reign for Reigns.

As the show was closing, The MFTs’ Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga were seen looking at The Bloodline. Reigns even hinted that the group could be next, so there could be another Bloodline storyline brewing.

Sikoa will be in action tonight, making things more interesting. He’ll be part of the first Fatal 4-Way match in the first round of the 2026 King of the Ring tournament.

Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

Oba Femi

GettyOba Femi celebrates after his victory over Brock Lesnar during their match during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first match of the first round of the 2026 King of the Tournament will be Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes, as per WWE.com.

Penta is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, but he wants to continue his rise to a main eventer.

Oba Femi is coming off his first pinfall loss in the main roster after a hard-hitting match against Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy.

Solo Sikoa, as mentioned above, seems to be getting ready for battle against The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa

GettySolo Sikoa makes his entrance before his Steel Cage match against Jacob Fatu during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 03, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

And as for Carmelo Hayes, he’s looking into getting some momentum back after losing to Trick Williams two weeks ago on SmackDown. Hayes is also in the middle of a feud with Ricky Saints, who will also be part of the King of the Ring tournament.

On the women’s side of things, WWE has yet to confirm if there will be a first-round match in tonight’s show.

WWE Raw Special Start Time

Just like with SmackDown and Clash in Italy, tonight’s episode of Raw has a special start time.

Since the show is live in Turin, it will stream live on Netflix at 2:00 p.m. EST in the United States and internationally.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

WWE Raw Preview for June 1, 2026: King and Queen of the Ring Begins and More

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x