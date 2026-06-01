WWE Raw Preview for June 1, 2026: King and Queen of the Ring Begins and More

Fresh of Clash in Italy, this week’s episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set to begin after WWE officially confirmed the brackets on Sunday.

Only one match is scheduled so far, while Jacob Fatu is set to address his loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat.

Here’s what to expect from tonight’s Raw:

Jacob Fatu to acknowledge Roman Reigns and become The Bloodline’s muscle

Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

Jacob Fatu to acknowledge Roman Reigns

At Clash in Italy, Jacob Fatu failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat. Fatu’s loss meant that he has to acknowledge Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

The Samoan Werewolf left the ring alongside Reigns and The Usos, which could signal his intent to follow through with the stipulation. He could become the muscle for The Bloodline moving forward, possibly increasing the possibility of another long reign for Reigns.

As the show was closing, The MFTs’ Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga were seen looking at The Bloodline. Reigns even hinted that the group could be next, so there could be another Bloodline storyline brewing.

Sikoa will be in action tonight, making things more interesting. He’ll be part of the first Fatal 4-Way match in the first round of the 2026 King of the Ring tournament.

Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

The first match of the first round of the 2026 King of the Tournament will be Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes, as per WWE.com.

Penta is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, but he wants to continue his rise to a main eventer.

Oba Femi is coming off his first pinfall loss in the main roster after a hard-hitting match against Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy.

Solo Sikoa, as mentioned above, seems to be getting ready for battle against The Bloodline.

And as for Carmelo Hayes, he’s looking into getting some momentum back after losing to Trick Williams two weeks ago on SmackDown. Hayes is also in the middle of a feud with Ricky Saints, who will also be part of the King of the Ring tournament.

On the women’s side of things, WWE has yet to confirm if there will be a first-round match in tonight’s show.

WWE Raw Special Start Time

Just like with SmackDown and Clash in Italy, tonight’s episode of Raw has a special start time.

Since the show is live in Turin, it will stream live on Netflix at 2:00 p.m. EST in the United States and internationally.