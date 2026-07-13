WWE Raw Preview for July 13, 2026: Brock Lesnar Appearance, Match Card and More

This week’s episode of WWE Raw will be star-studded inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins are all advertised for the event. Reigns will be coming face-to-face with Rollins for the official contract signing of their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam.

Lesnar is in attendance to respond to Oba Femi‘s remarks to Paul Heyman last week ahead of their Hell in a Cell match.

There are also two matches announced by Raw general manager Adam Pearce on social media:

Chad Gable vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Hendry vs. Rusev in a Gauntlet Match to determine Penta’s opponent for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

Tonight’s episode will air live on Netflix in the United States and internationally. It’s scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST.

WWE Raw Preview – July 13, 2026

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will make their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam official. It’s going to be a contract signing, so things are expected to become chaotic.

The Bloodline are going to be lurking, while LA Knight could also make his presence felt. Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys from WWE SmackDown also have unfinished business with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso.

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Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi have traded verbal jabs over the past few weeks. Things are likely to heat up tonight, and security would be needed to stop the two behemoths clashing inside the ring.

Security might also be needed when Bayley and Lyra Valkyria come face-to-face for the first time since the Bird Lady turned heel on her partner. Valkyria viciously attacked The Role Model on the June 22 episode of Raw after failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Paige and Brie Bella.

IYO SKY is back in action as she takes on Roxanne Perez of the Judgment Day. SKY helped Sol Ruca retain her Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez last week. Perez and Liv Morgan tried to interfere on Rodriguez’s behalf, but The Genius of the Sky foiled their plans.

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Penta is set to find out his opponent for SummerSlam tonight. Seven WWE stars are vying to challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship.

According to F4WOnline, Chad Gable is currently favored to not just win the Gauntlet Match on Raw. He’s also favored to become the new Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam.

WWE Raw Results Last Week

Here are the full results of last week’s episode of WWE Raw in Chicago:

Gunther attacked Cody Rhodes to start the show.

LA Knight confronted Seth Rollins before Jimmy Uso took him out.

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory def. The Street Profits (c) with help from Maxxine Dupri to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

Sol Ruca (c) def. Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Oba Femi confronted Paul Heyman and delivered a warning to Brock Lesnar.

Ethan Page and Rusev def. Chad Gable and Dragon Lee in a tag team match. Joe Hendry tried to make the save, but he was also beat up by Page and Rusev.

CM Punk def. Sami Zayn (c) to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

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CM Punk announced on Friday’s episode of SmackDown that he’ll be moving to the blue brand. That puts the spotlight back on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and the rest of Raw.