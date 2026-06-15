WWE Raw Preview for June 15, 2026: Roman Reigns’ Return and 3 Matches Announced

After a successful European tour, WWE Raw is back in the United States. This week’s show emanates from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce confirmed three matches for tonight’s episode via X, formerly known as Twitter. Pearce also announced Roman Reigns‘ return after missing last week’s episode in Paris, France.

Here’s the confirmed card for Raw in Baltimore:

Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio in the King of the Ring semifinal

IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez in the Queen of the Ring semifinal

Chad Gable vs. Rusev

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns

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Tonight’s episode is back to its regular start time of 8:00 p.m. EST. The show will be televised and streamed live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio

The first semifinal match of the King of the Ring is between Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio. The Ruler should be the favorite to win, especially after what he did to Dominik and JD McDonagh last week on Raw.

McDonagh tried to blindside Femi with a steel chair shot to the back, but it had no effect. He punched the chair into McDonagh’s head before tossing “Dirty” Dominik like he was nothing to end the segment.

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The winner of this match advances to the final, which will be held at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He’ll be facing the winner of the other semifinal matchup of Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans.

IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez are no strangers to each other. They have had their battles over the years, though there’s more at stake this time around.

Rodriguez wants another shot at becoming a women’s champion, but SKY stands in her way. Big Mami Cool is going to be at a dilemma if she gets the win tonight because her fellow Judgment Day member and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is in the other semifinals matchup.

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Morgan is set to face Charlotte Flair, possibly this Friday on SmackDown or next Monday on Raw. The reigning Women’s World Champ wants to become a double champion.

Chad Gable vs. Rusev

For the first time since getting unmasked at Noche de Los Grandes, Chad Gable is back in action against Rusev. Gable has more appreciation for lucha libre following his critically acclaimed Mask vs. Mask against El Grande Americano.

The former Alpha Academy leader saved Penta and Rey Mysterio from Ethan Page and Rusev last week. He didn’t like the heel duo unmasking Mysterio, who had to cover up his face. Penta also covered him up, which made him an easier target for Page and Rusev.

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Gable is back to being a babyface, and based on the reaction he got last week, it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets a well-deserved push.

Roman Reigns’ Returns to WWE Raw

Last week on WWE Raw, Roman Reigns was notoriously absent in Paris, France. He resurfaced in a rare public appearance on Sunday at UFC Freedom 250, sitting near the Octagon with Triple H.

Reigns doesn’t have a new challenger after fending off Jacob Fatu at Clash in Italy. It will be interesting to see what The Tribal Chief has to say in his return from a one-week absence.