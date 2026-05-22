WWE SmackDown Preview: SNME Go-Home Show and More for May 22, 2026

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is expected to build toward tomorrow’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and next week’s Clash in Italy. The show emanates from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

There’s only one match announced for tonight’s episode. Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Talla Tonga of the MFTs in a singles match. Talla attacked Nakamura last week, putting him through a table.

The storyline between Nakamura and The MFTs is set to heat up, especially if Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will be at ringside. There has been tension within the group, and some sort of team-up between Nakamura and Tama has been teased for a while now.

Play

It’s going to be an interesting storyline since Royce Keys could also get involved. Sikoa has been trying to recruit him to The MFTs, though he inadvertently cost him his match against Gunther last week in the main event of SmackDown.

Women’s Division in Focus

With Saturday Night’s Main Event just a day away after SmackDown, it won’t be surprising if the story between the trio of Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss gets their hands on Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin.

There’s a spark missing in their current story, though a good, old-fashioned pull-apart brawl involving all women should hype everyone up.

Play

Fatal Influence has already declared their intent in holding gold, so they are likely monitoring both teams.

Ripley holds the WWE Women’s Championship, while they could also target whoever comes out of SNME as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions between The Irresistible Forces and Paige and Brie Bella.

Blake Monroe Main Roster Debut?

WWE has been teasing Blake Monroe’s main roster debut since after WrestleMania 42. Monroe has spent more than a year in NXT and is more than ready for the spotlight.

With the women’s division still stacked, it wouldn’t be shocking if she goes directly after someone like Tiffany Stratton and her Women’s United States Championship.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Monroe could be making her debut as soon as this Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

But speaking to Vicente Beltran in a recent interview, The Glamour teased that her debut might happen next week on SmackDown live from Barcelona, Spain.

“SmackDown is coming to Spain,” Monroe said, via Fightful. “Do you know who else is coming to Spain? Blake Monroe. I haven’t made my SmackDown debut yet, maybe Barcelona is the place to do that. I mean, I am from Europe, Barcelona is a beautiful place. Hopefully, the people are beautiful too. Maybe you finally get to see the historic moment that The Glamour debuts on SmackDown.”

Play

Before joining WWE, Monroe spent two years with All Elite Wrestling. She was a one-time AEW Women’s Champion.

Who’s Advertised to Appear on WWE SmackDown?

In addition to the announced match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Talla Tonga, WWE.com also advertised the appearance of superstars like Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton and Randy Orton.

Rhodes, Ripley, Cargill and Stratton are expected to be there, while McIntyre and Orton are currently on hiatus. They have been off WWE television since WrestleMania 42.