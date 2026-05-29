What Time is WWE SmackDown Tonight? Details of May 29, 2026 Show in Barcelona

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be held at the Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain.

It’s the WWE Clash in Italy go-home show, with several stars like Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton advertised to appear.

What Time is SmackDown Tonight?

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will remain on its time slot of 8:00 p.m. EST on the USA Network in the United States.

However, the show is going to be on tape delay since it will be held live in Barcelona at 8:00 p.m. local time.

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Fans are advised to avoid the internet for a few hours if they don’t want any spoilers from the event.

For international audiences, SmackDown is going to be broadcast live on Netflix.

Here are some of the timings around the world for tonight’s episode:

Canada, 2:00 p.m. EST

United Kingdom and Ireland, 7:00 p.m. BST

Australia, 4:00 a.m. AEST and 5:00 a.m. AEDT on Saturday

China, 02:00 a.m. CST on Saturday

Germany and France, 08:00 p.m. CET

Brazil, 3:00 p.m. BRT

Mexico, 12:00 p.m. CST

Japan, 3:00 a.m. JST on Saturday

Saudi Arabia, 9:00 p.m. AST

India, 11:30 p.m. IST

Nigeria, 7:00 p.m. WAT

South Africa, 8:00 p.m. SAST

What Happened on WWE SmackDown Last Week?

Here are the results from last week’s SmackDown at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky:

Talla Tonga def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Tiffany Stratton def. Lash Legend to retain the Women’s United States Championship

Trick Williams def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the United States Championship

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley w/ Alexa Bliss def. Fatal Influence in a tag team match

Solo Sikoa def. Damian Priest

Cody Rhodes def. Sami Zayn

The MFTs are hell-bent on regaining the WWE Tag Team Championship from Damian Priest and R-Truth. Solo Sikoa is also trying his best to recruit Royce Keys, but it has backfired.

Sikoa, Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga have made an enemy out of Keys, who saved Priest from a beatdown last Friday.

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Tiffany Stratton and Trick Williams both defended their titles successfully. Stratton is expected to continue having open challenges, while her story with Chelsea Green gets a new twist with the arrival of Blake Monroe.

On the other hand, Carmelo Hayes has some unfinished business with Ricky Saints, who cost him his match against Williams.

Sami Zayn had an opportunity to help Cody Rhodes after their match, but he decided to walk away as Gunther put the Undisputed WWE Champion to sleep to end the show.

What to Expect on WWE SmackDown This Week

Only one match has been confirmed for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Axiom is set to take on The Miz in a singles match, as reported by Fightful.

The Miz and Kit Wilson have moved on from Danhausen apparently and will look to make some noise in SmackDown’s tag team division.

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Fatal Influence and Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are also looking to get a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles currently held by Paige and Brie Bella.

Sami Zayn’s actions could have consequences on his deteriorating relationship with Cody Rhodes, who surely can’t wait to get his hands on Gunther ahead of Clash in Italy.