Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Won’t Like Portugal Coach Jorge Jesus’ Latest Claim

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the Portugal national team after 23 years in the national colors, Jorge Jesus once again addressed the star’s exit and the recent controversy between them, making it clear he doesn’t regret his decisions as coach.

At a news conference, the coach was asked whether he would change anything about the way he handled the situation with the Al Nassr forward.

His response was blunt: his decisions prioritized the team’s functioning and the national team’s interests.

The Portugal coach defended his position regarding the differences he had with Cristiano Ronaldo during the team’s last camp.

The conflict arose after the forward warmed up during the match against Norway but ultimately did not take the field.

The situation provoked the forward’s displeasure, and he subsequently left the camp without the coaching staff’s authorization.

The episode led to a 30-day suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation and, weeks later, to the announcement of his international retirement.

Jorge Jesus Says He Wouldn’t Change Anything About Cristiano Ronaldo Situation

When asked whether he would modify anything about his actions, Jorge Jesus was categorical:

“I wouldn’t change anything, absolutely nothing. I made a decision as a coach, putting the interests of my team and the Portugal national team first.”

The coach also said he does not believe his decisions caused Portugal’s all-time leading scorer to leave.

“I am convinced that I did nothing that caused what happened.”

Despite their differences, Jorge Jesus previously acknowledged that he tried to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to continue with the Portugal national team.

In statements to Canal 11, the coach revealed that he spoke with the forward before presenting his first squad list and asked him to remain part of the sporting project.

“I asked him to continue, to continue with me because I needed to have him by my side, but I have to accept his decision,” he explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his farewell through a video published on his social media, ending a 23-year career with Portugal.

The forward departs with 234 matches and 146 goals, along with the 2016 Euro and 2019 and 2025 Nations League titles.