The latest MLS playoff changes prove Major League Soccer is willing to tinker around the edges while ignoring the structural reforms required to earn genuine global respect. The Athletic is reporting that beginning with the 2027-28 season, the league will trim its postseason field from 18 clubs to 16, scrap its short-lived wild-card round, and replace the widely criticized best-of-three opening series with two-legged, home-and-away aggregate ties across the first two rounds before finishing with single-elimination semifinals and MLS Cup. On paper, those adjustments look like meaningful progress, yet they represent another cosmetic Band-Aid on a flawed competitive model.

Why Playoff Soccer Undermines the Regular Season

The real problem is not how MLS formats its postseason—it is the existence of playoffs at all. A true league champion should be the club that demonstrates superior consistency over an entire regular-season marathon, not the team that happens to get hot for three weeks in May. Knockouts inherently reward short-term momentum, injury luck, and single-night variance over sustained excellence, punishing clubs that dominate across eight months while handing a postseason lifeline to mediocre teams that coasted into the bottom half of the bracket.

That structure runs completely counter to how the serious football world operates. If MLS is finally adopting a European-style summer-to-spring calendar starting in July 2027—complete with a midwinter break from mid-December through early February—it should also embrace the European principle of crowning its champion directly through the league table. Retaining an Americanized knockout tournament undermines the very international credibility the calendar switch is designed to achieve.

A Blueprint for MLS Promotion and Relegation

Even more critical than reversing the MLS playoff changes by eliminating the postseason altogether is introducing promotion and relegation, which remains the single biggest barrier keeping North American soccer outside the global mainstream. League owners have resisted the concept for decades out of fear that dropping into a second tier would trigger financial ruin, yet a properly engineered two-tier pyramid can protect club valuations while creating real competitive stakes:

Expand to 32 franchises: Add two final expansion markets to bring the league to an even 32 clubs.

Split into two 16-team divisions: Divide the 32 clubs into a first and second division of 16 teams each, seeded initially by historical performance and competitive balance.

Play a clean 30-game schedule: Each division plays a double round-robin—one home and one away match against every opponent in its tier—fitting neatly into the July-to-May calendar without crowding fixtures around a winter break.

Relegate and promote three clubs automatically: At season’s end, the bottom three clubs in the top division drop down while the top three in the second division move up.

Add a promotion/relegation playoff: The 13th-place top-flight club faces the fourth-place second-tier finisher in a two-legged playoff for the final top-division spot.

Crucially, the league can eliminate the catastrophic financial cliff that plagues European relegated sides by centralizing commercial rights, guaranteeing equitable Apple TV streaming exposure, and balancing kickoff windows across both divisions so second-tier revenue stays near parity. Meanwhile, the top finishers in the first division would earn direct qualification into the CONCACAF Champions Cup, mirroring how European domestic tables allocate UEFA Champions League and Europa League berths.

Band-Aids Will Not Earn Global Respect

Under that system, every single weekend from July through May carries genuine consequence. Supporters of mid-table clubs would no longer watch meaningless spring fixtures while waiting for a diluted bracket, because teams at the top would battle for a true championship and continental spots while clubs near the bottom fought desperately for top-flight survival.

Announcing periodic MLS playoff changes is the safe play—it generates headlines and preserves protected franchise safety nets without challenging ownership comfort zones. In reality, it’s soccer trying to be every other US sport. It doesn’t have to be. Until MLS replaces postseason gimmicks with a true league champion and real promotion and relegation, however, the rest of the football world will continue viewing it as a closed exhibition rather than a serious league.