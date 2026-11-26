Lionel Messi may have played his final game for Argentina, but his time with the national team might not be over just yet.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has opened the door for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner to join his coaching staff following the departure of longtime assistant Walter Samuel.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Argentina’s November friendly against Costa Rica, Scaloni addressed the possibility of reuniting with his former captain in a different capacity.

“Now that Walter [Samuel] is no longer here, let him come,” Scaloni said, according to beIN Sports.

Scaloni, however, does not expect Messi to hang up his cleats anytime soon. The Argentina coach believes the 39-year-old Inter Miami superstar could continue playing beyond 2030.

Nevertheless, the prospect of Messi returning to the national team in a coaching capacity adds an intriguing dimension to Argentina’s next World Cup cycle.

Lionel Messi Could Reunite With Lionel Scaloni

The possibility of a reunion comes at a significant turning point for Argentine soccer.

Scaloni agreed to a contract extension through July 2030 on November 12, according to Reuters.

The extension puts Scaloni in position to become the first coach in Argentina’s history to lead the national team at three consecutive World Cups.

Meanwhile, Samuel’s departure ends an eight-year partnership with Scaloni that produced a World Cup championship and two Copa América titles.

The former Argentina and Inter Milan defender intends to pursue a career as a head coach.

Messi’s familiarity with Scaloni’s system and his relationships with Argentina’s established players could make him a valuable addition to the staff.

However, there is no indication that Messi intends to pursue coaching once his playing career ends.

For now, Scaloni must navigate Argentina’s transition without the player who helped define his tenure.

Argentina Faces Challenges Beyond Lionel Messi’s Retirement

Argentina received an early reminder of that challenge when it lost 2-1 to Uruguay on November 13 in its first international match following Messi’s retirement.

The national team still features several established stars, including Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister.

However, replacing Messi’s influence extends beyond finding another creative force on the field.

Argentina’s international success during the Messi era transformed the national team into a global commercial powerhouse.

The Argentine Football Association’s commercial portfolio has grown to 90 brands worldwide, with sponsorship agreements involving Adidas, Coca-Cola, Google Gemini, Lay’s and Airbnb.

The federation also expanded into digital entertainment through regional sponsorship agreements, including its 2024 partnership with online poker platform Coin Poker.

Adidas, meanwhile, extended its agreement with the federation through 2038, a commitment that stretches well beyond Messi’s playing career.

Maintaining that global appeal without its most recognizable player presents another challenge for the federation.

Messi retired from international soccer in October with a national-record 126 goals in 208 appearances. He helped Argentina reach consecutive World Cup finals, winning the trophy in Qatar in 2022 before falling to Spain in 2026.

His international playing career may be over, but Scaloni has made it clear there is still room for him.

Whether Messi eventually chooses to exchange his iconic No. 10 jersey for a place on Argentina’s bench remains entirely up to him.