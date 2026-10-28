Why Isn’t Erling Haaland Playing Today? Man City Lineup Decision vs. Brighton

Manchester City’s lineup looks different on Wednesday evening at the Etihad Stadium. It’s missing its talisman.

Erling Haaland isn’t a part of the starting 11 for the Citizens against Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup — otherwise called the Carabao Cup.

City hasn’t gone with an entirely changed lineup, but the lack of Haaland is notable in its own right.

Why Isn’t Erling Haaland Playing Today?

Erling Haaland isn’t playing on Wednesday because Manchester City has rotated its lineup for the League Cup tie.

He isn’t injured, so City fans can remove any concern about that.

Haaland did limp at the end of Manchester City’s 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, but it doesn’t seem something to worry about further.

Top-flight teams often rest players in the early round of the League Cup.

They don’t normally pursue wins with their lineup choices in those games in the same way they would in the league. They certainly don’t mind winning cup games, but it does lead to a more congested calendar, and they certainly prioritize the larger competitions.

That means Haaland gets a breather on Wednesday night against Brighton.

Is Erling Haaland on the Bench?

It’s worth noting that Haaland isn’t on the substitute bench against Brighton.

No matter what happens in the match, the Norwegian striker won’t play.

Manchester City Lineup Decisions

Manchester City will still have plenty of firepower in its lineup against Brighton.

Phil Foden and Rayan Cherkin will be the top attacking options for the Citizens.

The Brazilian attacker Allan is also a part of the starting 11 for this match.

Who is Floyd Samba?

The most notable starting decision for Manchester City against Brighton is Floyd Samba.

He’s a 17-year-old attacker who has come through the City academy. He debuted in the first team in September.

Samba started earlier in the League Cup against Norwich City in place of Haaland and netted two goals, so he’s a big-time player.

He’s also the son of former Premier League defender Christopher Samba.

Floyd Samba certainly seems up to the task, and it allows City to keep Haaland healthy for bigger matches.