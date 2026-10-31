Manchester City vs Brighton Lineup: Haaland Returns as Maresca Faces Tough Selection Decisions

Manchester City are expected to make several changes to their starting lineup when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Erling Haaland is tipped to return after missing Wednesday’s Carabao Cup meeting, while Gianluigi Donnarumma, Josko Gvardiol and Elliot Anderson are also in line to start.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm GMT as Enzo Maresca prepares his side for another meeting with Brighton within four days. City advanced in the Carabao Cup after a 2-2 draw was decided on penalties.

However, Maresca rested several first-team regulars during the cup tie and is expected to bring them back for the Premier League fixture. Antoine Semenyo remains the only confirmed absentee.

Manchester City vs Brighton Team News and Injury Updates

City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Brighton game, giving Maresca several options as he prepares his starting lineup.

Semenyo remains unavailable and is expected to miss Saturday’s fixture. Maresca confirmed during his pre-match press conference that the rest of his squad is available.

Donnarumma is expected to return in goal after missing the midweek cup match. Gvardiol should also reclaim his place in defense after sitting out Wednesday’s game.

Marc Guehi could drop to the bench after starting against Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Abdukodir Khusanov is tipped to partner Ruben Dias in central defense, while Matheus Nunes should continue at right-back.

City’s expected defensive changes would let Maresca restore several regular starters without major adjustments to his preferred formation.

Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs Brighton

Maresca is expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation against Brighton, with Haaland leading the attack.

Donnarumma is tipped to start behind a defensive line featuring Nunes, Dias, Khusanov and Gvardiol.

Enzo Fernandez and Anderson are expected to return as City’s central midfield pairing. The two players offer technical quality and physical strength, giving City options in possession and when winning the ball back.

Foden and Cherki are likely to occupy the attacking midfield positions. Both players featured in Wednesday’s meeting and are expected to continue their partnership.

Doku is tipped to start on the left wing after sitting out the Carabao Cup tie. His pace and ability to take on defenders should give City another attacking option.

Haaland is expected to lead the line. The Norwegian striker missed Wednesday’s game, but his return gives City a proven goalscorer up front.

Manchester City’s predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Khusanov, Gvardiol; Fernandez, Anderson; Foden, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Brighton vs Manchester City: Expected Changes and Match Details

Brighton arrive at the Etihad after pushing City through 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup before losing on penalties.

Fabian Hürzeler also faces selection decisions, with several players reportedly out due to injury. Those absences could limit Brighton’s options in midfield and attack.

The Premier League fixture will be the clubs’ second meeting in four days. City rotated several players in Wednesday’s cup tie, giving Maresca the opportunity to bring back his regular starters.

Haaland’s return is expected to lead the changes, while Fernandez and Anderson could provide stability in midfield. Foden, Cherki and Doku are also tipped to support the Norwegian striker.

Match details: Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Kick-off: Saturday, 3 pm GMT

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

The official Manchester City vs Brighton lineups will be confirmed closer to kick-off. However, the available team news points towards Haaland and several other rested players returning to Maresca’s starting XI.