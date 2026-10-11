Liverpool vs. Manchester City Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday, October 11, in Matchday 6 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Manchester City lead the league with 15 points from five matches and a perfect record of five wins. Meanwhile, Liverpool enter this match seventh in the league with nine points from five games, with two wins and three draws.

Despite sitting in seventh place, the Reds have not lost a single match this season, just like Manchester City. The Citizens head into this game with morale somewhat affected after the club was found guilty on 114 of 115 financial fair play charges.

The situation remains uncertain, and it is unclear what will happen to the club. Reports say some players are affected and concerned.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Team News & Starting Lineups

Andoni Iraola will be without Conor Bradley (knee injury), Giovanni Leoni (knee injury), Cody Gakpo (ankle injury), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles injury), and Alexander Isak (thigh injury). Federico Chiesa is a doubt for this match due to back problems.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca has no injured players in his squad who are completely ruled out, but both Antoine Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly are doubts due to ankle and knock injuries, respectively. Phil Foden is suspended and will miss this game as well.

Liverpool’s predicted starting XI vs. Manchester City: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Munoz; Barcola.

Manchester City’s predicted starting XI vs. Liverpool: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Gvardiol; Fernandez, Anderson; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Teams Form & Latest Results

As mentioned earlier, Liverpool haven’t lost a league match this season, with four wins and one draw in their last five games. In their most recent match, they beat Bournemouth 1-0 on September 20, after a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on September 15.

Before that, they drew 0-0 with Fulham on September 12 after beating Atlético de Madrid 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on September 9. On September 4, they defeated Ipswich Town 2-0.

Liverpool’s most effective attacking threats in the current Premier League season are Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo, with the former scoring four goals and the latter recording three assists and one goal. However, as mentioned earlier, Isak will miss this match.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have a perfect record, winning their last five matches. In their most recent game, they defeated Sunderland 5-3 on September 20 after thrashing Norwich City 5-0 on September 17.

On September 13, they won the Manchester derby, beating Manchester United 1-0, after a 2-0 win over Porto in the UEFA Champions League on September 8. Before that, they defeated Coventry City 1-0 on September 5.

City have several standout attackers this season, including Erling Haaland, who has already scored five Premier League goals, and Semenyo, who has recorded three assists and two goals, although he is a doubt for this match. Rayan Cherki has also impressed, with three goals and two assists so far this season.