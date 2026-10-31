Why Isn’t Rayan Cherki Playing Today? Man City Lineup Decision vs. Brighton

Manchester City face a new Premier League matchday against Brighton with an absence that caught the attention of international football fans.

With the lineup confirmed for the match at the Etihad Stadium, Rayan Cherki’s name appears on the bench, immediately raising questions about the tactical or physical reasons that explain why Rayan Cherki is not playing in Manchester City vs. Brighton.

The coaching staff’s decision modifies the attacking plan for a decisive matchup in the English tournament.

For those following today’s matches on the European calendar, the absence of the talented French attacker changes the Citizens’ build-up against an opponent that usually presses high and contests possession.

Why Rayan Cherki Is Not Playing for Manchester City vs. Brighton

Cherki’s absence stems from strict workload management, combined with the squad’s usual rotation.

After accumulating minutes in recent appearances and dealing with minor muscle overloads, the medical staff chose to give him rest to avoid a more serious injury, allowing other players with fewer minutes to take over in the creative midfield.

Added to this physical factor is the tactical approach designed to neutralize Brighton’s play.

The coaching staff prioritized players with stronger defensive recovery and pressing ability in the opponent’s buildup, reserving the Frenchman for upcoming domestic league and continental matches where his individual ability to break games open is indispensable.

Without Cherki on the field, Manchester City lose one of their most decisive elements in one-on-one situations and in the final pass between the lines at the start of the tournament.

His ability to thread balls into tight spaces and draw markers in the final third is usually a key to unlocking matches against organized defenses. He will very likely come on in the second half.