Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Message to Venezuela After Doublet Earthquake

On Friday, Argentina outlasted Cape Verde in extra time in the Round of 32 to advance to the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi scored in the reigning FIFA World Cup champions’ 3-2 win.

Messi shared an emotional message to Venezuela after the match amid the search and rescue operations following the tragic doublet earthquake on June 24.

“I want to send a very big message to all the people in Venezuela,” Messi said in Spanish, via The Touchline on X. “We know the terrible tragedy they’re currently living. I want to send support to all those people that are suffering a lot, those people that can’t find their loved ones and have a lot of uncertainty of not knowing what happened or what will happen. Much strength to all of them from here.”

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According to Reuters, the current death toll in Venezuela is 2,645 and counting. There are more than 12,000 people injured, but there are more expected casualties as the rescue operations continue.

Lionel Messi’s Wife Encouraged Relief Efforts Last Week

A few days after the doublet earthquake struck Venezuela, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a message of support for the people. Roccuzzo also urged her followers to help provide relief efforts if they can.

“We continue to share this initiative to give it visibility and support the families affected in Venezuela,” Roccuzzo wrote on her Instagram stories, via Athlon Sports. “Thank you to everyone who has already helped and to those who may join in.”

The United Nations, several charitable organizations and other countries have sent help and support to Venezuela. The earthquakes were the strongest to hit the South American country since 1900.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham Also Share Messages of Support

Lionel Messi wasn’t the only soccer superstar to send a message to Venezuela amid the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a now-viral post on social media, Portugal‘s Cristiano Ronaldo had a personal message for a Venezuelan boy named Andres, who survived the ordeal.

“Hey Andres, how’s it going?” Ronaldo said, via Athlon Sports. “I’m making this video to send you a big hug,” Ronaldo said. “I know you’re a huge fan, and I hope you get well soon. I’d love to invite you to one of my games so we can enjoy it together. I can’t wait to meet you. Hang in there, my friend.”

Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodriguez has already donated supplies for Venezuela.

On the other hand, Jude Bellingham stopped to speak with Venezuelan reporter Маnu Gutierrez after England‘s 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Best of luck to all the people of Venezuela, with lots of love,” Bellingham said, via The Sun.

Bellingham, Ronaldo and Messi have all led their respective nations to the Round of 16.