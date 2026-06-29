World Cup Schedule Today: Soccer Games, Kickoff Times, TV Channels For June 29

The knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is here, and after Canada vs South Africa opened up the Round of 32 over the weekend, some more games are in store for Monday, June 29. The World Cup schedule today features three big matchups between some of the most well-known teams in the tournament.

Ahead of the World Cup games today, here’s everything you need to know, including who is playing and where, kickoff times, and TV channels to catch each soccer game on the docket for June 29.

World Cup Schedule Today: Games, Kickoff Times, Where To Watch On TV

After the opening game of the Round of 32 that saw Canada beat South Africa and advance, here are the three next games of the first knockout round on the World Cup schedule, with all the information about the slate of soccer games today.

Brazil vs Japan: kickoff time at 1 pm EST/10 am PST, at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium), live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Germany vs Paraguay: kickoff time at 4:30 pm EST/1:30 pm PST, at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Netherlands vs Morocco: kickoff time at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST, at Monterrey Stadium (Estadio BBVA), live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Today, Monday, June 29, is the second day of the first World Cup knockout round. Soccer games in the Round of 32 will be played until Friday, July 3, with three per day. Sunday, June 28, had just the one Canada vs South Africa game, but there will be a busier schedule of games during the week until the final 16 teams in the World Cup are decided.

Team USA won’t be playing until Wednesday, July 1, when the USMNT faces Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium) at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST in the Round of 32.

What To Watch For The Games On TV Today

Now that you know the World Cup schedule for the soccer games today, here’s a bit more information about each team that is playing, including their paths to the knockout round, who is favored, and stars to keep an eye on.

Beginning with Brazil vs Japan, the five-time World Cup winners from South America are the favorites in this game. Brazil began the tournament with a draw against Morocco, but went on to have two 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland to finish first in Group C, led by Vinicius Junior and a star-studded squad. Japan had a draw against the Netherlands, followed by a 4-0 win over Tunisia, before then drawing against Sweden to finish second in Group F in what was a solid three group stage games.

According to major sportsbooks and prediction markets, Brazil is nearly a -300 favorite to beat Japan and advance to the Round of 16. The five-time champions haven’t lost in the group stage since 1982, and have made at least the quarterfinals in the past eight World Cups, so they are big favorites to win against Japan today.

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The next game on the schedule is Germany vs Paraguay, and the four-time winners from Europe are extreme favorites over the South American squad. Germany had two group stage victories against Curacao and Ivory Coast to win Group E, but lost to Ecuador 2-1 in their last game. Paraguay lost to Team USA, beat Turkiye, and drew with Australia to finish third in Group D and barely advance to the knockout round.

Germany is -700 to beat Paraguay today, as Deniz Undav, Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz, and Manuel Neuer are expected to lead the team to an easy victory. The German team fell in the group stage in the previous two tournaments, but is still one of the favorites to win the World Cup this year.

The World Cup schedule today ends with the Netherlands vs Morocco game, in what is expected to be one of the biggest matchups of the Round of 32. The Netherlands began the group stage with a draw against Japan, but then had two strong wins against Sweden and Tunisia to finish first in Group F. Meanwhile, Morocco started with a draw against Brazil before then beating Scotland and Haiti to finish second in Group C.

In what is the most anticipated World Cup soccer game today, and one of the most intriguing matches of the first knockout round, the Netherlands are slight favorites to win. Led by Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo, Virgil Van Dijk, Frenkie De Jong, and one of the best squads in the tournament, they are expected to advance past the African powerhouse featuring Brahim Diaz and Achraf Hakimi. Morocco made it to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, but could see their 2026 campaign end today against a strong Dutch side looking to make a deep run.

That is the entire World Cup games on TV today for Monday, June 29, with all the information you need to know about the games happening to start the week. Other days will have exciting matchups too, but today is expected to bring a ton of action as some teams will advance to the next round, while others’ tournament runs will come to an end.