World Cup Games Today: Soccer Schedule, Spain vs Belgium Kickoff Time, How To Watch

The biggest sporting event on the planet is slowly reaching a boiling point, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is now firmly in the quarterfinals, with one game already being played and three still to come. There is only one World Cup game today, Friday, July 10, but the matchup, Spain vs Belgium, is expected to be one of the biggest contests so far in the tournament.

Previously, France beat Morocco in the first quarterfinal on the World Cup soccer schedule, but with just one game today, all eyes will once again be on the matchup that will decide which team will be heading to the semifinals of the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the soccer schedule today, with kickoff times, location, how to watch on TV, and more for the highlight Spain vs Belgium World Cup game today.

Spain vs Belgium Kickoff Time And How To Watch World Cup Games Today

This is the information for the lone soccer game today:

Spain vs Belgium: kickoff time 3 pm EST/12 pm PST, at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Both Spain and Belgium are two of the best teams in the world, as each is in the top ten on the official FIFA rankings. However, each national team has had very different routes over the past few years and to start the World Cup to find themselves in the quarterfinal game today.

Starting with Spain, currently the defending UEFA European champions, they came into the World Cup as one of the favorites to win the entire thing. With a group of high-level players like Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Marc Cucurella, Ferran Torres, Rodri, Pedri, and so many other stars, this is one of the strongest teams in recent Spanish history.

The squad began the World Cup with a shocking draw to Cape Verde, before then beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 to finish atop Group H. They showed some cracks, but not enough for any real concerns. Spain then went on to beat Austria easily 3-0 in the Round of 32, before then scoring a late goal against Portugal to end Cristiano Ronaldo’s run in the Round of 16.

Spain plays slower than other top teams like France and Argentina, but with the talent on the roster, it can score at any given point, which they hope to do multiple times today against Belgium.

As for Belgium, this team is complicated to say the least. What has been deemed the ‘Golden Generation,’ featuring Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Leandro Trossard, and a few others, finished third in the 2018 World Cup, but that’s been the highlight for this team by far in recent history.

However, in 2026, Belgium has more talent on the squad, like Jeremy Doku, Youri Tielemans, and Charles De Ketelaere, and in this World Cup, that has slowly shown to be on full display. Belgium started the group stage with draws to Egypt and Iran, two disappointing results, before then beating New Zealand 5-1 to finish atop Group G. In the Round of 32, Belgium beat Senegal 3-2, and then had a massive victory over the USA, knocking out the host nation with a strong 4-1 result.

Belgium, while perhaps not as talented as other top European squads, has slowly looked better as the tournament has gone on, and hopes to carry that momentum in the World Cup game today against Spain.

The winner of Spain vs Belgium will play France in the quarterfinals, with that soccer game set to take place on Tuesday, July 14.

Full Quarterfinals Soccer Schedule

Now that you have all the information needed for the Spain vs Belgium World Cup game today, here’s a bit more about the one quarterfinal matchup that already happened, and the two more that are set to come later on in the weekend.

Thursday, July 9:

France vs Morocco kickoff time 4 pm EST/1 pm EST, at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

RESULT: France win 2-0 over Morocco to advance

Saturday, July 11

Norway vs England: kickoff time 5 pm EST/2 pm PST, at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Argentina vs Switzerland: kickoff time at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST, at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

While the soccer schedule is beginning to slow down, with fewer teams still in the World Cup meaning fewer games on TV, there’s still a ton of action to play out.

All of the pre-tournament favorites, France, Spain, Argentina, and England, are still alive, as well as a few surprise teams still hoping to shock the world.

So far, the World Cup has brought a ton of action, and with just one game on the schedule today, the matchup of Spain vs Belgium on TV will likely bring more excitement and intrigue as the semifinal matchups start to take shape.