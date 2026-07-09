World Cup Games Today: Soccer Schedule, France vs Morocco Kickoff Time, TV Channels

The biggest soccer tournament on the planet is now heating up, as we have reached the quarterfinals with only eight teams remaining. With that, the soccer schedule is slowly getting thinner, as there is only one World Cup game today, Thursday, July 9, as France vs Morocco highlights the day.

Despite being the only soccer game on TV today, after no games were played on Wednesday, July 8, World Cup fans can now tune back in to watch the start of the quarterfinals, with the rest of the games in this round coming over the course of the next few days.

Here’s what you need to know about the France vs Morocco game today, including where it is being played, kickoff time, how to watch on TV, and who the winner will play next in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup Game Today: France vs Morocco Kickoff Time and TV Channels

France vs Morocco is the only World Cup game today: kickoff time 4 pm EST/1 pm EST, at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

In this first quarterfinal World Cup game on TV today, it is a battle of heavyweights. France is the betting favorite to win the entire tournament. At the same time, Morocco remains one of the strongest teams in Africa and on the planet, hoping to recreate the semifinal run the nation had at the 2022 tournament.

France started the World Cup with a bang, and hasn’t looked back since. The odds-on favorites beat Senegal, Iraq, and Norway in the group stage before beating Sweden in the Round of 32 and Paraguay in the Round of 16. The French national team has scored at least three goals in all but the Paraguay game, while also giving up just two goals at the tournament so far.

Led by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, and perhaps the best World Cup squad as a whole, France are the team to beat. They have the talent and skill, and so far, they’ve looked like the strongest squad in the tournament, hopeful to reach the World Cup Final for the third time in a row after winning in 2018 and losing to Argentina in 2022.

As for Morocco, coming off a fourth-place finish in 2022, the African nation began the tournament with a draw to Brazil before beating Scotland and Haiti in the group stage. The squad then surprised the Netherlands to win on penalties in the Round of 32, before beating Canada in the Round of 16.

With global stars Brahim Diaz and Achraf Hakimi, as well as a very talented roster, Morocco is the underdog in the World Cup game today against France, but has proven to be able to shock any nation on any given day.

The winner of France vs Morocco will play the winner of Spain vs Belgium in the World Cup semifinals.

Remaining Soccer Schedule In The Quarterfinals

While France vs Morocco is the only World Cup game today, Thursday, July 9, the other three quarterfinal games will be played over the next few days. Here is the full soccer schedule as the tournament will soon be down to four teams fighting for the most coveted trophy and honor in the sport.

Friday, July 10:

Spain vs Belgium: kickoff time 3 pm EST/12 pm PST, at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Saturday, July 11:

Norway vs England: kickoff time 5 pm EST/2 pm PST, at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Argentina vs Switzerland: kickoff time at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST, at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

After Saturday, the World Cup will enter the semifinals, but there’s still plenty of action to come, as four games over the next few days will decide the final four teams in the tournament.