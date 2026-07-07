World Cup Games Today: Soccer Schedule, Argentina vs Egypt Kickoff Time, How To Watch

There are two World Cup games today, Tuesday, July 7, on the last day of the Round of 16 action in the tournament. Already, France, Morocco, England, Norway, Spain, and Belgium have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals; now, teams playing in the two games on the soccer schedule today, Argentina vs Egypt and Colombia vs Switzerland, are hoping to do the same.

For the World Cup schedule today, here are the kickoff times, how to watch on TV, and more as the tournament continues and the final eight teams are decided.

Argentina vs Egypt World Cup Game Today

The first game on the World Cup schedule today, Tuesday, July 7, is: Argentina vs Egypt: kickoff time 12 pm EST/9 am PST, at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

In what is expected to be global superstar Lionel Messi’s final run at the tournament, Argentina was on fire to start the competition. The national team ran through the group stage with wins over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan to finish first in Group J. Messi has been leading the Golden Boot race, and despite playing at 39 years old, still looks like one of, if not the best, player in the World Cup.

However, while Argentina looked strong in what has been one of the highlight games of the tournament so far, they almost lost to Cape Verde in the Round of 32. The matchup went to extra time, but thanks to a 111th minute score and strong goalkeeping from Emiliano Martínez, Argentina got the win to advance and save themselves from one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Argentina remain one of the favorites to win it all, and with Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez, and one of the best squads on the planet, the team is still hopeful to win today and get closer to winning the World Cup for the second time in a row.

As for Egypt, the African nation has had a slow start to the tournament, but put together some strong showings to find themselves in the Round of 16. It began with a draw against Belgium, a win over New Zealand, and a draw with Iran to finish second in Group G. The team then beat Australia in penalty kicks in the Round of 32 to now play Argentina in the World Cup game today.

Led by Mohamed Salah, Eman Ashour, and Omar Marmoush, Egypt are hoping to shock the world in their game against the defending champions.

The winner of the Argentina vs Egypt soccer game today will play the winner of Switzerland vs Colombia in the quarterfinals.

Soccer Schedule Today Continues With Switzerland vs Colombia

The other and final World Cup game today is Switzerland vs Colombia: kickoff time 4 pm EST/1 pm PST, at Vancouver Stadium (BC Place), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

While these two teams aren’t the typical World Cup powerhouses still left in the tournament, both sides have played well to now be in the Round of 16.

Starting with Switzerland, the European team drew against Qatar, beat Bosnia and Herzegovina, and beat Canada to finish atop Group B. The national team then won 2-0 over Algeria to advance to the Round of 16.

Led by Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, and one of the best squads in recent country history, Switzerland hasn’t made the quarterfinals since 1954, but is hoping to get back to that spot with a win today.

As for Colombia, the 11th-ranked FIFA team in the world also had a strong start to the tournament, beating Uzbekistan and DR Congo before drawing with Portugal to finish first in Group G. The squad then pulled out a 1-0 victory against Ghana to now play in the Round of 16 World Cup game today.

With a roster highlighted by James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz, and Jhon Arias, Colombia has looked potent all tournament and can reach the quarterfinals for the second time in the country’s history with a win today.

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The winner of Switzerland vs Colombia will play the winner of Argentina vs Egypt in the World Cup quarterfinals.

That is all the information you need to know about the World Cup schedule today. In what has already been an intriguing and exciting tournament so far, these are the last two matches of the Round of 16, with the quarterfinals starting on Thursday, July 9.