World Cup Games Today: Soccer Schedule, Mexico Vs England Kickoff Time

As the most famous tournament on the planet continues, there are two Round of 16 World Cup games today on the soccer schedule for Sunday, July 5.

After an exciting few days of action, the competition goes on with two huge matchups, which are Brazil vs Norway and Mexico vs England, to end the weekend. Previously in the Round of 16, both Morocco and France have each advanced, and now, each of the teams on the soccer schedule today is hoping to do the same.

Here’s more information about both World Cup games today, with everything you need to know about the action on Sunday, July 5.

Brazil Vs Norway World Cup Game Today

The World Cup schedule today begins with Brazil vs Norway: kickoff time 4 pm EST/1 pm PST, at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Brazil heads into the game today after a relatively strong group stage. It began with a draw against Morocco to begin the World Cup in the highest-ranked matchup of the group stage. Then, the Brazilian national team got two 3-0 wins against Haiti and Scotland to finish atop Group C. The squad followed that finish by beating Japan in the Round of 32 thanks to a 95th-minute goal by Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazil World Cup team is filled with talent, including Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha, Casemiro, Marquinhos, Raphinha, Neymar, and more. While the squad hasn’t looked as dominant as in years past, Brazil is favored to win today.

As for Norway, this is the nation’s first World Cup appearance of the century, led by Erling Haaland, who is near the top of the Golden Boot race with five goals. Norway began the group stage with wins over Iraq and Senegal to clinch a spot in the next round before losing to France. The team then beat Ivory Coast 2-1 to now play Brazil in the World Cup game today.

While Norway lacks experience, they have talent and have looked strong through their first four games of the tournament so far. Still, going up against the five-time champions will be a tough task, as Haaland will have a lot on his shoulders in hopes of keeping the nation’s campaign at the 2026 World Cup alive.

The winner of Brazil vs Norway will play the winner of Mexico vs England in the next round.

Mexico Vs England Game At The Azteca

The soccer games today continue with Mexico vs England: kickoff time 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Due to potential severe weather in the area, there were reports that this World Cup game today was being moved to an earlier kickoff time. However, FIFA has since confirmed it will be the second game of the day, as no change has been made to when this massive matchup will begin.

Mexico has had its best start of the World Cup in the country’s history, easily winning all three group stage games to finish first in Group A before then beating Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32. The squad has yet to give up a goal in the tournament so far, and with arguably one of the nation’s best teams in recent history, there is big hope in Mexico this group can go further in this World Cup than the country has in a long time.

As for England, as is usually the case, there are high hopes for this World Cup team filled with talent playing on the best club teams in the World. Led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and a heap of stars, the English beat Croatia, had a draw with Ghana, and beat Panama to finish first in Group L. In the Round of 32, it was a close game with DR Congo before Kane scored an 86th-minute goal to now play Mexico.

While England came in with high expectations due to the talent, the team has shown cracks. Now playing in a hostile environment, this is their biggest test of the World Cup so far, hoping to grab a signature win against Mexico in a true road game.

In the lead-up to Mexico vs England, the Mexican fans have been giving the English squad a hard time, as videos of fireworks being set off outside the hotel, objects being thrown at the bus, and other tactics have been used by the fanbase to throw off their upcoming opponent.

While there are other huge matchups in the Round of 16 at the World Cup, this one has the potential to be the biggest one yet. Mexico, playing in their national stadium, hasn’t made the quarterfinals in 40 years and can do that in the soccer game today while also ending England’s campaign in what was a hopeful year for the one-time champions.

The winner of Mexico vs England will play the winner of Brazil vs Norway in the next round.

That is the entire World Cup schedule today, with everything you need to know about the soccer games happening on Sunday, July 5.

Both Morocco and France have already moved on to the quarterfinals, and fans will find out two more teams going further in the tournament with both Brazil vs Norway and Mexico vs England on the schedule today.