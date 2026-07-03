Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, the biggest soccer tournament on the planet continues with World Cup games today, Friday, July 3, as the first knockout round wraps up. The soccer schedule today, as has been the case over the entire week, is stacked with top-tier talent, highlighted by Lionel Messi of Argentina and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

As the Round of 32 closes out, with all but three teams left to qualify for the Round of 32, here’s a full look at the World Cup schedule today, with information about who is playing and where, kickoff times, how to watch on TV, and who the winners of the soccer games will be playing as the tournament rolls on.

World Cup Games Today: Soccer Schedule, Kickoff Times, How To Watch On TV

There are three World Cup games on today, and while Messi and Argentina highlight the schedule, these are the soccer games slated for Friday, July 3.

Australia vs Egypt: kickoff time 2 pm EST/11 am PST, at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Argentina vs Cape Verde: kickoff time 6 pm EST/3 pm PST, at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Colombia vs Ghana: kickoff time 9:30 pm EST/6:30 pm PST, at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium), live on FOX (TV), FOX One (streaming), and Telemundo (Spanish)

Those are the three final Round of 32 World Cup games today on the soccer schedule. Every other team that advanced from the group stage has already played once in the knockout round, and all that’s left to be decided is the three teams that will advance to the Round of 16.

Whichever teams win the soccer games today will join Canada, Morocco, Paraguay, France, USA, Belgium, Brazil, Norway, Mexico, England, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland in the next round of World Cup action.

How Each Team Got Here, Who The Winners Of The Soccer Games Today Will Play

Starting with Australia vs Egypt, this is a matchup between two second-place group stage finishers. Australia beat Turkiye, lost to the USA, and had a draw with Paraguay to finish second in Group D. Not known as a soccer powerhouse, the Aussies held their own with some solid finishes, but have a tough battle against one of Africa’s top teams.

As for Egypt, led by Salah, the national team finished second in Group G after drawing with Belgium, beating New Zealand, and drawing with Iran. While Egypt has seen some struggles through the World Cup so far, they’ll need their star to put pressure on Australia’s defense to have a chance at moving on.

The winner of Australia vs Egypt will play the victor of Argentina vs Cape Verde in the Round of 16.

Argentina vs Cape Verde is the highlight World Cup game today, as Messi and his national team continue their run attempting to win the tournament for the second time in a row. Messi has had an amazing start to the competition, scoring in all three games and is tied for first in the Golden Boot race with six goals so far as Argentina ran through the group stage, giving up only one goal in their three wins.

The Argentina game today is interesting because it will be played in Miami, home to Messi’s MLS club team, Inter Miami, so it will be as much of a home game as it can be for a squad playing in a World Cup that isn’t in their own country. Messi’s team is a heavy favorite to win today.

Cape Verde has been the surprise of the World Cup so far, as led by goalkeeper Vozinha, the small island nation stunned the competition by drawing against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia to finish second in Group H. They’ve been a great story, but going against Argentina today will likely be the team’s toughest matchup so far.

The winner of Argentina vs Cape Verde will play the winner of Australia vs Egypt in the Round of 16.

The final soccer game today on the World Cup schedule in the Round of 32 is Colombia vs Ghana. Colombia, with stars Luiz Diaz, Daniel Muñoz, and James Rodríguez, finished atop Group K with wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo before drawing with Portugal. As the 11th team in the FIFA rankings, Colombia can beat anyone in a given match and hope to move on as favorites against Ghana.

As for the African nation, Ghana beat Panama, had a strong draw against England, and lost to Croatia to finish third in Group L and barely advance. They haven’t scored much in the World Cup so far, but have a strong defense that could match up well against Colombia’s goal scorers. It will be a tough battle in the soccer game today, but if they can advance, it would be the first time since 2010 the national team has gotten to the next round.

The winner of Colombia vs Ghana will play Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Those are all the World Cup games on the schedule today, Friday, July 3, as the Round of 32 comes to a close. The tournament has brought so much action so far, and the soccer games today hope to bring even more excitement to what has already been a thrilling competition through the first three weeks of action.

The Round of 16 will begin this weekend, but these are the final games of the first knockout round today, highlighted by Messi and Argentina playing, along with some other intriguing matchups.