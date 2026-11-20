World No. 1 Alexander Zverev is a man on a mission. The German has rolled through all three of his opponents in straight sets at the ATP Finals, charging toward his third title at the year-ending tournament.

Zverev may have his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, to thank for his scorching form. Ahead of the ATP Finals, Thomalla sent him an inspiring message expressing how proud she was to see him finish the year as the world No. 1. The message included photos of Zverev and Thomalla celebrating the honor, alongside a snapshot of their dog, Mishka, resting in her arms.

Couldn’t be prouder of you. You deserve every bit of this. ❤️🏆 Nr.1!! Common!! It’s the last slide for me 😭😂 Just making sure everyone can count to one 😭 Just making sure they didn’t give him the plastic version Yep. I deserve it. When your dad finally becomes world No. 1 and you can relax for the first time in your life

Alexander Zverev Dominates ATP Finals

With his 6-4, 7-6 win over Arthur Fils on Thursday, Zverev improved to 3-0 in the John McEnroe Group to clinch a spot in the semifinals. Still, as he chases his first ATP title since 2021, he isn’t taking his eye off the ball.

“I thought the first two matches were very high level,” Zverev said, via ATP Tour.

“Today I thought I played a little bit worse from the baseline, but I’m very happy to have won all three matches, against three very difficult opponents. Arthur for me personally is a very difficult opponent because of how much power he has, but I’m happy to be through in straight sets,” added the two-time major winner.

Alexander Zverev Injury Concerns?

Despite his scorching form, Zverev expressed concern on Thursday that his old ankle injury may have flared up during his match against Fils. In the second-set tiebreak, Zverev appeared to feel pain in his ankle, as he was seen grimacing in discomfort. However, he went on to win six points in a row from 0-1 before sealing the tiebreak 8-6.

“Unfortunately I started feeling my ankle again,” Zverev said, referring to the ankle injury he suffered at the 2022 French Open.

“I’ll probably feel my ankle sometimes until the end of my career. Unfortunately, the injury that I had was quite big. I’m going to do everything that I can to be pain-free on Saturday, but this is something I have to live with nowadays.”

The first semifinal of the ATP Finals will feature a clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton. Zverev will face Daniil Medvedev or Frances Tiafoe in the other on Saturday.