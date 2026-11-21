Five-time major winner Jannik Sinner and model Laila Hasanovic are rumored to have ended their relationship.

According to Tennis365, Italian tabloids reported earlier this month that Sinner — sidelined since Wimbledon with a severe knee injury — has split from his Danish girlfriend of over a year.

“…There are growing suggestions that Sinner is no longer dating Hasanovic, with the Dane fuelling those rumours with an Instagram post suggesting she is considering making a move to America,” the report read.

Sinner and Hasanovic went public with their relationship in October 2025 when he acknowledged her during his Vienna Open trophy speech. Over the next year, she frequently attended his tournaments and was spotted alongside him in his residence at Monte Carlo. Earlier this month, however, Hasanovic shared several Instagram posts celebrating her birthday with Sinner nowhere to be seen, sparking breakup rumors.

Jannik Sinner Dating New Girlfriend?

The report added that Sinner recently struck up a relationship with Italian Miss World contestant Greta Galassi following his split from Hasanovic.

“Sinner has also been romantically linked with one-time Italian Miss World contestant Greta Galassi in recent weeks, as the Italian media continue to speculate over the private life of one of their nation’s biggest sporting stars.

“Sinner’s relationship with tennis player Anna Kalinskaya was also big news in the Italian media, as she was present when he lifted the US Open title for the first time in 2024,” the report added.

Although both Kalinskaya and Hasanovic were regulars in Sinner’s box at major tournaments like the Grand Slams and ATP Finals, he has consistently tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight despite intense media scrutiny.

“Of course it’s not easy,” he said of trying to safeguard his private life, via Tennis 3655.

“I travel a lot and during tournaments. I’m very focused. But. I think it’s a wonderful thing when you find the right love like everyone else.

“I like talking about tennis and sport in general. But if it refers to private life, it’s true, I want to keep it that way,” he added.

Jannik Sinner Injury Update

The new Jannik Sinner dating rumors come as the Italian navigates the most challenging stretch of his young career. Earlier this week, Quotidiano’s Gabriele Parpiglia reported that Sinner and his camp are bracing for potential knee surgery, putting his 2027 season in serious jeopardy.

The report added that Sinner and his medical advisor, Professor Alberto Zangrillo, met urgently with specialists at a Milan hotel on Nov. 12, concluding that surgery may be his only path forward. Per Italian media, Sinner has been reluctant to undergo an operation, but his options are dwindling after non-surgical treatments failed to heal two distinct injuries: one to his iliotibial band and another to his lateral meniscus.

Although widespread reports in September indicated that rest, physical therapy, injections and intensive rehab would be enough to fix the issues, Sinner’s recovery has reportedly stalled. His camp is reportedly set to announce his decision imminently.