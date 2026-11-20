Could Jannik Sinner’s Grand Slam-winning days be over before he turns 26?

After news broke Thursday that Sinner may require surgery on his troublesome left knee, former World No. 1 Mats Wilander delivered a blunt verdict, warning that the Italian might never return to Grand Slam-winning form.

“It won’t be easy,” he said of Sinner’s attempt to return post-surgery, via TennisHead.

“Coming back after such a long injury and immediately being dominant again is impossible,” the seven-time major winner continued. “You can return and play well—even win—but the level of superiority he had reached is something else entirely.

“Sinner will have to start again, viewing himself as the world number five or six, and rebuild his confidence along the way. [Coach Magnus] Norman will help him. It could take about a year…Even for someone like Sinner. Usually, it takes twice as long as the duration of the injury to get back to the top.”

“I see it as being extremely difficult,” added Wilander.

Jannik Sinner Injury News

Sinner, who hasn’t competed since winning his second consecutive Wimbledon title in July, has reportedly been advised by his medical staff and outside specialists to undergo surgery — putting his 2027 season in serious jeopardy.

According to Quotidiano’s Gabriele Parpiglia, Sinner has resisted surgery, but he may be running out of options after alternative treatments failed to resolve two distinct injuries: one to his iliotibial band and another to his lateral meniscus. The report added that Sinner and one of his medical advisors, Professor Alberto Zangrillo, held an emergency meeting with specialists at a Milan hotel on Nov. 12, concluding that surgery may be the only way to treat his injuries.

“The first scenario has only one name: operation. It’s a word Sinner doesn’t even want to hear. He doesn’t take it into consideration. For him, it simply doesn’t exist,” Parpiglia reported on Thursday.

“For part of its medical staff, however, it certainly exists,” he added. “And the reason would be the second scenario, the one no one has ever talked about. Because in addition to the problem with the iliotibial band, there appears to be another one. It would cause a slight discomfort. But a slight discomfort in a tennis player’s knee remains a problem. It would appear to be related to the lateral meniscus.”

Jannik Sinner Surgery Inevitable?

The report added that Sinner’s camp is already operating under the assumption that he will skip the 2027 Australian Open.

Italian reporter Carlo Galati also noted on Friday that surgery has been an “increasingly likely” scenario for Sinner, the five-time major winner.

“The pain persists, and surgery is becoming a more likely option,” he wrote on Friday.

“The most suitable approach is being assessed. A consultation with Finnish specialist Lasse Lempainen will be crucial. He is considered one of the world’s leading experts in sports trauma surgery, particularly for muscle and tendon injuries in the lower limbs. He operates and sees patients at Casa di Cura La Madonnina in Milan.”

Back in September, it was widely reported that Sinner’s ailments could be fixed with rest, physical therapy, injections and intensive rehab. A lot has changed in two months.