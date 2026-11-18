Alexander Zverev has reached the top of men’s tennis, winning two Grand Slam titles this season and entering the ATP Finals as the world’s No. 1 player.

But another legal dispute involving the German star has emerged during the season-ending tournament.

Zverev faces a new civil lawsuit from former partner Brenda Patea, who alleges he made false statements about the outcome of a previous domestic abuse case.

Patea, the mother of Zverev’s daughter, filed the lawsuit Sept. 18 at Berlin Regional Court II, seeking an injunction and financial compensation, according to reports from Bounces and The Athletic.

The dispute centers on Zverev’s claim that allegations against him had been disproven.

Alexander Zverev Faces New Lawsuit Over Innocence Claims

The lawsuit stems from comments Zverev made to French newspaper L’Équipe following his first French Open championship in June.

During the interview, Zverev maintained that Patea’s allegations had been proven false.

“I did everything I could, and my innocence has been proven,” Zverev said.

Patea’s legal team argues that the statement misrepresented the outcome of a 2024 criminal case.

Her lawyer, Michael Scheele, contends that Zverev presented his innocence as an established legal fact when the proceedings ended without a verdict.

“There is no court order establishing the defendant’s innocence, no final acquittal, or any other decision with corresponding content,” the lawsuit states, according to The Athletic.

Patea also alleges that Zverev violated an agreement restricting public statements about their earlier proceedings.

Zverev’s lawyer, Anna Sophie Heuchemer, disputed that interpretation.

She told The Athletic that his remarks were an expression of opinion protected by freedom of speech.

As of Nov. 13, Zverev’s representatives said they had not been formally served with the lawsuit.

What Happened in Zverev’s 2024 Domestic Abuse Case?

The original case involved allegations that Zverev assaulted Patea during an argument in Berlin in May 2020.

Patea accused him of pushing her against a wall and choking her. Zverev has consistently denied the allegations.

German prosecutors initially obtained a penalty order of 450,000 euros against him in 2023.

Zverev challenged the order, leading to a trial in Berlin.

In June 2024, the proceedings were discontinued following an out-of-court settlement.

Zverev agreed to pay 200,000 euros, approximately $218,000, divided between the state treasury and charitable organizations.

Crucially, the termination did not establish guilt or innocence.

The court reached no verdict on the allegations, and Zverev’s legal presumption of innocence remained intact.

The new lawsuit concerns his subsequent description of that outcome, rather than a retrial of the underlying allegations.

Alexander Zverev Competes at ATP Finals Amid Legal Dispute

The lawsuit comes during the most successful season of Zverev’s career.

The German won his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros before adding the U.S. Open championship and reaching world No. 1.

He arrived in Turin seeking his third ATP Finals title.

Meanwhile, the Berlin court issued a procedural order Nov. 5, establishing the next steps in Patea’s civil claim.

According to The Athletic, Zverev will have one month after formal service to indicate whether he intends to defend the case.

No judgment has been issued in the new lawsuit.

For now, Zverev’s remarkable season continues alongside a legal dispute over how he publicly described the conclusion of his previous case.