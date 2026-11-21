Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman looks to help her team win their second NWSL Championship on November 21. To hoist the trophy, they must defeat the surging Kansas City Current.

Rodman helped the Spirit defeat the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in the 2021 NWSL final during her rookie year. Washington reached the Championship the past two seasons but fell short.

With this year’s championship game taking place at Audi Field in D.C., Rodman believes it gives her team a little boost. The hometown location is a coincidence, as the stadium was selected by the league back in June.

“I think it’s just like, full-circle moment obviously with it being in D.C.” Rodman told ESPN’s Futbol W show on Thursday.

“Starting my pro career here and then re-signing to stay and play here, everything that I’ve been through just with the fans here, the community, everything, and how much the fan base has grown. To be able to do that in this city will be the most rewarding thing and very celebratory.”

While fans hope to see Rodman’s boyfriend, Ben Shelton, cheering her on, he’s in Turin, Italy, for the ATP Finals, and his semifinals match was also on Saturday.

Trinity Rodman’s Boyfriend, Ben Shelton, Lost His Last Match of the Season Hours Before the Spirit-Current Final

While Shelton defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) in a marathon U.S. Open quarterfinals showdown in September, he was not as successful against the Spanish superstar at the ATP Finals.

The 24-year-old took the first set but Alcaraz fought back to win 3-6,6-3,7-6(1) in a thrilling semifinal match on Saturday. While Alcaraz advances to his second-consecutive ATP Finals match where he’ll face new World No. 1 Alexander Zverev, Shelton’s season is officially over.

“He killed me with his serve,” Shelton told reporters of Alcaraz after the match. “He hit his spots so well…But yeah, you have to be brave when you’re playing against the best players in the world. So I was happy to execute that today.”

While it’s tough defeat for Shelton, he finished the year with a career-best season with a 47-21 record. Looking back at this season, “There are so many, in my opinion, bad parts of the year where I didn’t play the level that I wanted to and had stretches where, you know, I didn’t perform at tournaments that I really want to perform at. So, it’s a mixed review.”

Following his press conference, with a 10-hour-plus flight from Italy to D.C., it seems unlikely he’ll make it to Washington for Rodman’s championship game.

Ben Shelton Leans on Girlfriend Trinity Rodman for Support Through ‘Tough’ Situations

Shelton, World No. 4, is grateful to be dating another athlete, someone who truly understands the sacrifices it takes to be great.

“It’s very important I think, one, having my family in my corner, who have been super supportive my whole career, it’s really important,” Shelton told the ATP Tour. “And, two, having a partner, a girlfriend, who understands all the same things, knows when to support, what to say in tough moments — is selfless enough to be there for me in my moments and actually enjoy my big moments and vice versa — has been really cool.

If Shelton can’t make it to the NWSL finals, Rodman understands. “It’s an important part of our relationship to be able to relate to each other through the different things we go through. Whether it’s media stuff, brand stuff, photoshoots, the pressures of competition and being professional athletes, it is very taxing,” he said.

“Some people can say that it’s difficult to maintain a relationship where you have two professional athletes. But in my opinion, to have somebody who understands what you go through is very, very important.”