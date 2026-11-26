A fake Instagram post purporting to be from soccer star Trinity Rodman went viral Wednesday, a day after news broke of her split from Ben Shelton.

In the fabricated post, Rodman claims the breakup with Shelton was not amicable and that the American World No. 1 wanted to end things.

“Honestly, it’s sad things had to end, especially when the only reason he could give was our conflicting work schedules and the distance between us,” she said, via The Big Lead. “But I’ve accepted it, and I’m not going to force anything. For now I’ve decided to stay single for a while, focus on my career, work on myself, and enjoy my life. I have goals to achieve, and I want to give them my full attention. Love can wait.”

Several media outlets carried Rodman’s quotes, but a later fact-check revealed that her actual IG story was much shorter and more cryptic.

Trinity Rodman Breaks Silence

The Washington Spirit forward simply posted a photo of herself sitting by a plane window, alongside a brief note: “Trusting the process. Reset time.”

The Daily Mail, which broke the news of their breakup, reported earlier this week that Shelton and Rodman’s split was mutual and that they remain on good terms.

“Their conflicting work schedules and constant travel made it too challenging for the couple to continue maintaining their relationship, the Daily Mail understands.

“However, the pair are believed to remain close, despite their split,” added the report.

Rodman was there for all four of Shelton’s ATP Tour title wins this year — including victories in Dallas, Munich and Stuttgart, as well as his second consecutive Canadian Open crown. She also attended nearly all of his matches during his run to the US Open final, his first at a Grand Slam. However, those visits required “multiple sacrifices and last-minute trips,” according to the Daily Mail, ultimately leading both stars to realize “they could no longer make it work.”

Ben Shelton Moving Forward

Shelton, meanwhile, broke his silence shortly after news of the breakup went public, sharing a carousel of photos from the recent ATP Finals in Turin captioned simply with a repeat emoji.

Shortly after the US Open, where Rodman put their romance in the spotlight with an “I love my boyfriend” t-shirt, Shelton admitted that their conflicting schedules made the relationship difficult to maintain, noting their demanding athletic careers often left them too exhausted to spend time together.

“It is really difficult,” Shelton told US Weekly. “I think what a lot of people don’t see is when we actually do have time or a couple of days off, we’re so exhausted that it’s tough to do anything.

“It is tough to make time,” he said of his long-term relationship with Rodman.

“Sometimes I leave these tournaments and I’m a bit of a zombie,” he continued. “I’m not the most fun person to be around.”