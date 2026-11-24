One of American sports’ most recognizable young couples has reportedly called it quits, just days after Ben Shelton‘s season ended in heartbreak at the ATP Finals.

Shelton and U.S. women’s national soccer team star Trinity Rodman have split after nearly two years together, according to a report Tuesday, Nov. 24, from the Daily Mail.

The news surfaced three days after Shelton suffered a heartbreaking 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) semifinal loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Shelton took the opening set before Alcaraz rallied to eliminate the American, ending his season one victory short of the championship match.

The Daily Mail attributed the reported breakup to the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship amid demanding professional schedules.

Neither athlete has publicly confirmed the split, and there is no indication that Shelton’s ATP Finals loss played a role in their reported separation.

Ben Shelton Previously Opened Up About Trinity Rodman Relationship

Shelton and Rodman went public with their relationship in March 2025, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable couples in American sports.

Their romance regularly brought together the tennis and soccer worlds, with both athletes traveling to support each other.

However, Shelton acknowledged in September that maintaining their relationship had become increasingly challenging.

“It is really difficult,” Shelton told Us Weekly.

The 24-year-old explained that even when their schedules allowed them to spend time together, exhaustion often made it difficult to enjoy those moments.

Shelton also acknowledged that neither athlete was prepared to sacrifice professional opportunities.

“We’re not where we want to be yet, we’re not in our primes,” he said.

He described that period of their relationship as particularly demanding, with both athletes trying to reach the next level in their respective sports.

Those comments have taken on new significance following Tuesday’s report.

Ben Shelton, Trinity Rodman Supported Each Other Through Busy Schedules

Perhaps the clearest example of their commitment came during September’s U.S. Open.

Rodman traveled from Washington, D.C., to New York after playing for the Washington Spirit to support Shelton in his first Grand Slam final.

Despite the demanding trip, she arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the match ended.

Shelton ultimately lost to Alexander Zverev in four sets, but Rodman’s effort demonstrated how both athletes made time for each other despite their competing schedules.

Their demanding careers remained in focus last weekend.

While Shelton competed against Alcaraz in Turin, Rodman continued her preparations and commitments with the Spirit following another NWSL season.

For Shelton, the ATP Finals defeat ended a breakthrough campaign that included his first Grand Slam final and another strong showing against the world’s elite players.

Rodman, meanwhile, remains one of the most recognizable faces in American women’s soccer.

The Daily Mail reported that the two remain on good terms despite their separation.

Neither has publicly addressed the circumstances surrounding the reported breakup.

For now, Shelton and Rodman appear headed in separate directions after a relationship that captured attention well beyond their respective sports.

And while the timing of the news follows Shelton’s disappointing ATP Finals exit, the challenges he discussed months earlier offer a more meaningful perspective on the reported split.