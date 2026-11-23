Five-time major winner Jannik Sinner is reportedly set to undergo knee surgery as early as Tuesday, putting his 2027 season in serious jeopardy.

Corriere dello Sport’s Federica Cocchi reported Monday that the Italian superstar has left for Finland to once again visit with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lasse Lempainen, whom he met in Milan over the weekend to evaluate his surgery options.

“The Italian tennis player is reportedly headed to Turku, where the doctor works at the Pihlajalinna Turku Kupittaa clinic: there he deals with knee surgery and muscle and tendon injuries,” Cocchi wrote.

“The rumor about the trip would change the landscape of Jannik’s condition and bring surgery closer: the second option may therefore have prevailed between continuing rehabilitation and operating on the iliotibial band,” added the report.

The report added that Sinner “could be out for 3-4 months” post-surgery.

Jannik Sinner Injury Setback

Several Italian outlets reported last week that Sinner had been reluctant to undergo surgery, even after alternative treatments failed to heal his two separate injuries — one to his iliotibial band and another to his lateral meniscus. Following an emergency Nov. 12 meeting in Milan with medical advisor Prof. Alberto Zangrillo and a group of specialists, however, surgery was increasingly viewed as his only remaining option.

Sinner, who has not competed since winning his second consecutive Wimbledon title in July, had initially been expected to recover through rest, physical therapy, injections and intensive rehab. However, he reportedly responded poorly to the treatment, forcing his camp to consider the drastic step of surgery.

“The pain persists, and surgery is becoming a more likely option,” Italian reporter Carlo Galati wrote last Friday. “The most suitable approach is being assessed. A consultation with Finnish specialist Lasse Lempainen will be crucial. He is considered one of the world’s leading experts in sports trauma surgery, particularly for muscle and tendon injuries in the lower limbs.”

Tennis World Reacts to Jannik Sinner News

The tennis world on Monday was rocked by the shocking news that Sinner will miss the Australian Open — and possibly a significant portion of the 2027 season.

Some fan reactions below:

Crazy it took 4 months and 3 different doctors to come to this decision Aww man, obviously the other methods just weren’t working. Just very sad. Hope the surgery goes well and he fully recovers but just sad that he’ll miss the Australian Open Damn. I hope you recover well Jannik. Tennis needs you surely i can’t be the only one who thought this was a possibility when he announced he was missing the us open

Some fans wondered if Sinner and his team made a mistake by not considering surgery after he initially suffered the knee injury in July.

Although Sinner’s recovery timeline has been set at 3-4 months, former World No. 1 Mats Wilander worries that the Italian may never return to Grand Slam-winning form.

“Coming back after such a long injury and immediately being dominant again is impossible,” Wilander said of Sinner. “You can return and play well—even win—but the level of superiority he had reached is something else entirely.”