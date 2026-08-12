Islam Makhachev puts his UFC welterweight title on the line against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330. The event takes place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, and streams live on Paramount+.

Makhachev vs. Machado Garry is another chapter in the Dagestan vs. Ireland rivalry. However, there is no personal animosity between them like there was when Khabib Nurmagomedov faced Conor McGregor.

Makhachev enters the main event aiming to make his first successful welterweight title defense. He won the title after earning a dominant unanimous decision win victory over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

Machado Garry, meanwhile, has plenty of momentum behind him. He enters the main event after two straight unanimous decision wins over Carlos Prates and former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

Despite competing primarily at lightweight, Makhachev enters as the betting favorite to retain his title.

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry Betting Odds

Islam Makhachev stands as a sizeable favorite over Ian Machado Garry on the latest UFC 330 betting lines.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Makhachev enters as a -350 favorite to retain his welterweight title. A $20 wager on the Dagestani to win would return a total payout of $25.71.

Machado Garry, meanwhile, sits at +255. A $20 wager on the Irishman to pull off an upset would yield a total payout of $71. That number may be enticing for bettors who believe ‘The Future’ will negate Makhachev’s wrestling and fulfil his dream.

Based on the moneyline odds, bettors may wager their money on the method of victory and rounds prop for a greater payout.

Despite the odds not being close, oddsmakers are expecting a long bout. Makhachev is favored to win by decision at +140. Even if the fight does not go the distance, oddsmakers still believe the Dagestani could submit Machado Garry, which is listed at +220.

For Machado Garry, his best path to victory is also by decision, listed at +410. Surprisingly, oddsmakers also see Makhachev as being more likely to win by KO/TKO, listed at +900. On the contrary, the Irishman winning by KO/TKO is listed at +1100.

The fight going the distance is listed at -160. In contrast, the fight not going the distance is set at +126.

The total rounds prop sits at 4.5 rounds, which coincides with the method of victory and fight going the distance props. Over 4.5 rounds stands at -168, while the under is listed at +132.

UFC 330: Main Card Betting Odds

Beyond the welterweight title fight between Makhachev and Machado Garry, UFC 330 features several appealing fights for bettors. There was one late change to the main card as Eduardo Henrique steps in on short notice to take on Charles Johnson.

Johnson was scheduled to face Jose Ochoa. However Ochoa was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an injury. As a result of the late change, Johnson vs. Enrique will be contested at a 130 pounds catchweight.

Check out the updated UFC 330 main card betting odds below:

Islam Makhachev (-350) vs. Ian Machado Garry (+255) – UFC Welterweight Championship – Main Event

Mackenzie Dern (-245) vs. Gillian Robertson (+186) – UFC Strawweight Championship – Co-Main Event

Charles Johnson (-245) vs. Eduardo Henrique (+200)

Mansur Abdul Malik (-650) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+420)

Edson Barboza (+390) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-590)