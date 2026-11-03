Joe Rogan Reacts to Sketchy Standup by Referee Dan Miragliotta

UFC commentator Joe Rogan shared his reaction to the sketchy standup by referee Dan Miragliotta at UFC Vegas 123.

Miragliotta stood up Renato Moicano despite having a body triangle and back control against Tom Nolan in the UFC Vegas 123 main event this past Saturday. Despite dominating the fight on the ground, Moicano lost his dominant position when the referees stood the fighters up and was soon after brutally knocked out and finished by Nolan.

In Rogan’s opinion, the referee messed up, and he’s worried about what this says for the state of MMA when an official can make a fight-changing decision like this.

Joe Rogan Reacts to UFC Vegas 123 Standup

UFC commentator Jon Anik shared a text message on his YouTube channel where both men condemned the decision by Miragliotta to stand the fight up between Moicano and Nolan.

“If you don’t want to take it from Boston (Jason) Anik, right? Take it from Joe Rogan, who just wait until he cracks a mic on the Joe Rogan Experience and talks about this. He wrote in our text with ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier), ‘It’s not a sport if refs can do that.’ I’m not sure much else needs to be said,” Anik said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Dan Miragliotta Needs to Explain Himself

It is in this writer’s opinion that Miragliotta needs to explain himself for his decision to stand Nolan and Moicano up despite the Brazilian having a dominant position and working to finish the fight against Nolan.

We rarely see these types of MMA errors where essentially the entire community is in agreement that there was an egregious mistake made. Usually there are at least a few people who play devil’s advocate and see things from the other side of the coin. But in this situation, there just isn’t anyone who is agreeing with Miragliotta’s decision to stand up the fight.

Although Miragliotta has been one of the top MMA officials for many years, it’s decisions like this one that make people think that he may be better off stepping away and retiring from the sport that he officiates at age 63.