Yana Santos Frustrated Following UFC Vegas 123 Loss

UFC women’s bantamweight Yana Santos shared her frustrations online following her UFC Vegas 123 unanimous decision loss to Luana Santos.

This was a close fight, but one where Yana Santos was taken down and held by Luana Santos for the final two rounds en route to a unanimous decision loss, and she is incredibly frustrated by what happened.

Yana Santos Shares Statement on Social Media Following Loss

Taking to her social media after her UFC Vegas 123 loss, Santos vented her frustrations after her three-fight win streak was snapped in defeat.

“guess hugging is the new winning strategy in MMA. Hold on, do nothing, take punches, and get your hand raised. Embarrassing decision, but I know what I did in there. I don’t feel defeated. It is what it is. Life goes on,” Santos wrote on her Instagram.

What’s Next for Yana Santos?

Santos had a three-fight win streak heading into UFC Vegas 123, so there is no doubt that this was a tough loss that is going to be a big setback for her, especially since she is 36 years old and in the decline phase of her UFC career.

While this defeat is a setback for Santos, the good news is that the UFC women’s bantamweight division is very shallow, and therefore, there are plenty of fights for her that could keep her highly ranked in the weight class despite this loss at UFC Vegas 123.

One matchup that could make sense is a fight against Norma Dumont, who is coming off a loss to Ailin Perez in her last fight. That would be a fight that makes a lot of sense between two women who are both coming off a close decision loss, so it’s one that makes sense.

The good news for Santos is that she had three straight wins before UFC Vegas 123, so even though she did not get her hand raised in this contest, she should be able to keep moving up the rankings if she can get back into the Octagon in the coming months and get her hand raised to bounce back after this tough decision loss.