Arman Tsarukyan Sends Harsh Warning to Alexander Volkanovski

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan sent a harsh warning to Alexander Volkanovski ahead of a potential fight between the two.

After knocking out Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 to defend the UFC featherweight title, Volkanovski has made it clear that he wants to move up to the lightweight division and chase a second belt.

While he ideally hopes to fight UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a superfight, Volkanovski is also open to fighting Tsarukyan for a vacant belt if Gaethje retires.

If that happens, then Tsarukyan says that Volkanovski should be careful what he wishes for.

Arman Tsarukyan Sends Warning to UFC Featherweight Champ

In response to Volkanovski saying that Tsarukyan’s wrestling won’t work against him, Tsarukyan brought up the fact that Volkanovski also said that Islam Makhachev wouldn’t knock him out, which is what happened in their rematch for the UFC lightweight belt three years ago.

“He said Islam Makhachev cannot knock him out too,” Tsarukyan said.

Will This Fight Happen?

We know that Volkanovski wants to move up to lightweight and pursue the opportunity to win a second UFC belt, something that has so far eluded him during his UFC Hall of Famer career. While nothing is confirmed yet, UFC president Dana White did say that he is open to giving Volkanovski what he wants, as he is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time and is someone whom the promotion is very fond of and willing to give an opportunity to compete for a second title.

Could that be against Gaethje, or will it be against Tsarukyan? Both fights are highly intriguing if they happen, as a matchup between Volkanovski and Gaethje is a true superfight, while a matchup against Tsarukyan is also a highly intriguing cross-divisional matchup.

It really all depends on what Gaethje wants to do, as he is said to be on the fence about fighting again or retiring. If he does retire, no one would blame him for walking away on top, but if he fights again, matchups against both Volkanovski and Tsarukyan are ones that are highly intriguing to book.