UFC Hall of Famer Wants to See Islam Makhachev Fight at 185 lbs

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping says he wants to see UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev fight at 185 lbs and try to win a third belt.

Makhachev is the former UFC lightweight champion and current welterweight champion. However, Bisping wants to see him move up in weight and try to win a third belt at 185 lbs.

Michael Bisping Open to Islam Makhachev Middleweight Title Fight

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping suggested Makhachev move up to 185 lbs and challenge for the UFC middleweight title before his historic MMA career is over.

“He says he’s almost done. One of his last fights. So say he has this one, let’s say he beats the winner of (Carlos) Prates and (Michael) Morales. So then he’s got two defenses at welterweight, four defenses at lightweight, that moving up to 185 and trying to become the triple champ? I like the sound of that. “And if anyone deserves it, it is Islam Makhachev. Remember, Alex Pereira was just granted that opportunity to go up to heavyweight and fight Ciryl Gane,” Bisping said (via MMAFighting.com).

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Michael Bisping Interested in Islam Makhachev vs. Sean Strickland

Should Sean Strickland still be the UFC middleweight champion at that point, Bisping says he would be intrigued by a matchup between him and Makhachev.

“You can’t say that Islam Makhachev hasn’t earned that opportunity also. Granted, there is other people in the welterweight division. Obviously, there’s Shavkat Rakhmonov out there, but that would be it. That would be it right now. He’s beat Ian Machado Garry, the winner of Prates and Morales is who he will be fighting. So other than Shavkat Rakhmonov who may or may not ever fight again—I hope that he does, I keep seeing rumors that he’s going to be in a matchup sometime soon—but other than moving up to 185, Islam Makhachev would have really done it all,” Bisping said.

“And if Sean Strickland is still the champion, that would be a good matchup. I’m not saying he beats Sean, Khamzat (Chimaev) couldn’t beat Sean, but Islam wouldn’t get tired at 185, because that’s what Khamzat did.”