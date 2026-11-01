Luana Santos Issues Statement After UFC Vegas 123 Win

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Luana Santos issued a statement following her unanimous decision win over Yana Santos at UFC Vegas 123.

Santos won her fourth straight fight with a unanimous decision win on the UFC Vegas 123 main card. Since moving up to 135 lbs last year, the Brazilian is a perfect 4-0 in the weight class.

Luana Santos Reacts to UFC Vegas 123 Win

Taking to her social media after UFC Vegas 123, Santos reacted to her big win.

“Life is great! Thank you my God for another victory on the biggest stage in the world. I’m so happy I’m fulfilled and grateful for everything. A difficult and tough victory but I managed to put my game into practice and come out with the win. Thank you @ufc for everything! Coming back to Brazil 7-1 in the UFC and 12-2 in my career not bad right?! I’m going to improve a lot, evolve a lot and little by little I’ll get there! 2027 and soon there and I’m excited for the next steps,” Santos wrote on her Instagram.

What’s Next for Luana Santos?

Even though it wasn’t the most exciting performance, the fact that Santos won at UFC Vegas 123 for her fourth straight victory is huge for her MMA career, and it should get her very close to finally getting the title shot that she so desperately craves.

Right now, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is set to fight legend Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 334. Joselyne Edwards is the backup fighter for that bout, so she is likely next in line to fight the winner of that contest.

That means that Santos could potentially fight rival Ailin Perez, a fighter whom she has talked quite a bit of trash about as of late. It would be an intriguing matchup between two highly-ranked women’s bantamweights who tend to go to decision, so it would basically allow one of those two to get to the top of the weight class while eliminating one of them as a contender for now, as a Santos vs. Perez fight would basically be a title eliminator in the 135 lbs division.