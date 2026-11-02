Johnny Walker Comments on Fighting Half-Brother Valter Walker

Don’t expect half-brothers Johnny Walker and Valter Walker to ever fight inside the Octagon despite both being top-15-ranked heavyweights.

We’ve never seen a sibling vs. sibling fight in the UFC, and don’t expect it to happen anytime soon.

The Walker brothers are two of the best heavyweights in the UFC right now, and that has some people thinking about what would happen if they ever got matched up.

But Johnny Walker said he won’t fight Valter Walker.

Johnny Walker Won’t Fight Valter Walker

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Walker made it clear he won’t fight his half-brother, and his explanation makes a lot of sense.

“No, man. Am I going to fight my own brother? Are you crazy?” I go in there to hurt other people. I don’t want to hurt my own blood, you know? Fighting is a very violent sport. If you stop and think about it, when we’re in there, it’s something very primitive. We want to rip the other guy’s head off. We don’t care. We can’t be thinking about whether the guy has a mother or children, because otherwise you’re the one who’s going to get (expletive). If you feel sorry for the guy, he’s going to rip your head off, you know? So when we step in there, man, it’s one guy trying to kill the other. That’s just how it is. You signed the contract, you know what you’re getting into. But doing that to your own brother, someone who shares your blood, there’s no way. Unless the guy is completely crazy — and I’m not that crazy,” Walker said.

Johnny Walker Headlines UFC Vegas 124

Walker headlines UFC Vegas 124 this Saturday when he goes up against Waldo Cortes Acosta. Walker was not the UFC’s first choice for this matchup, as the promotion asked several other heavyweights, including Vitor Petrino, to take the fight before settling on Walker.

At UFC 332 in October, Walker had a brilliant UFC heavyweight debut when he knocked out Mick Parkin with a brutal knee. Now, if he goes out there and knocks out Cortes Acosta, he could be fast-tracked to the title.