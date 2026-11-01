Tom Nolan Calls Out Mateusz Gamrot After UFC Vegas 123 Win

UFC lightweight contender Tom Nolan called out Mateusz Gamrot following his knockout win over Renato Moicano at UFC Vegas 123.

Nolan knocked Moicano out for his sixth straight win inside the Octagon, one that will move him into the elite of the UFC lightweight division.

Now, for his next fight, he already has a callout in place, and it’s for a matchup against Gamrot, one of the division’s highest-ranked and most-respected fighters.

Tom Nolan Wants Mateusz Gamrot Next

Speaking to reporters following UFC Vegas 123, Nolan made it clear that he wants to fight Gamrot next.

“I think (Mateusz) Gamrot would be a fun one. I think that would bring the best version of me out in my camp. I think that’s stylistically a fun fight. But also, the UFC will tell me. I think they’ll have a plan and they’ll figure something out. I wasn’t too focused going into this one like, ‘OK, I’m going to call this person out or do this or do that.’ It was for me, this was the fight. This was the fight I wanted to perform in and prove to the younger version of myself that I can come out here and beat a giant and I did. Right now, I’m just going to sit in this and enjoy it and we’ll see what happens,” Nolan said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Controversial Stoppage Not Tom Nolan’s Fault

There is no doubt that the controversial win by Nolan against Moicano is one that everyone is talking about today, as referee Dan Miragaliotta made a huge mistake when he stood Moicano up from having back mount, which led to Moicano getting dropped, hurt, and finished the next round.

But that decision the referee made was not Nolan’s fault, and it’s unlikely to impact how the UFC looks at him as a fighter in this weight class. The fact that Nolan won a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus following the event shows just that.

Therefore, look for Nolan to get a highly ranked foe for his next outing, and a matchup between him and Gamrot is one that makes sense.