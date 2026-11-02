Robert Whittaker Praises Bogdan Guskov Ahead of UFC Sydney

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker praised upcoming opponent Bogdan Guskov ahead of their fight at UFC Sydney.

Whittaker vs. Guskov is the co-main event for UFC Sydney, which takes place on February 6 at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Ahead of the big fight, Whittaker was nothing but complimentary of his opponent for accepting the fight on enemy soil, a fight that the Aussie says several other opponents turned down before Guskov stepped up.

Robert Whittaker Glad Bogdan Guskov Stepped Up

Speaking on the “MMArcade Podcast,” Whittaker praised Guskov for stepping up and fighting him when others didn’t want to make the long trip to Australia to do so.

“Props to Bogdan. There were other names thrown in the hat. Everyone was either tied up or had excuses why they couldn’t do it, yada yada. We got to where we are. Someone took the fight, flying all the way to Sydney to do it. It’s going to be great,” Whittaker said.

Robert Whittaker Looking Good at Light Heavyweight

The 35-year-old Whittaker, who had spent his entire UFC career at welterweight and middleweight before 2026, made his debut in the light heavyweight division at UFC 329 when he fought veteran Nikita Krylov, whom he defeated via third-round knockout in an outstanding performance.

Whittaker looked phenomenal in that fight, and it makes you wonder if he can make a late-career run to try to get a second UFC title in the second half of his MMA career.

Obviously, the big boys at 205 lbs are different beasts than the opponents whom he had fought at 170 lbs and 185 lbs, but Whittaker looked great against Krylov, and there is no reason to think that he can’t look great in his new weight class.

Against Guskov, who is a solid light heavyweight but far from a legitimate title contender, Whittaker should be the betting favorite to get his hand raised. While Guskov presents knockout power and an underrated submission game, Whittaker has some of the best boxing in his weight class and also solid takedown defense, so look for him to be favored to get his hand raised.