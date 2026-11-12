Ciryl Gane puts his undisputed UFC heavyweight title on the line against Josh Hokit at UFC 334. The event takes place at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, and streams live on Paramount+. Based on the betting odds, Gane vs. Hokit will be a close bout that attracts bettors.

The bout was booked for the event after Tom Aspinall was forced to relinquish the heavyweight championship. Gane, who defeated Alex Pereira to capture the interim heavyweight championship at UFC Freedom 250, was promoted to undisputed champion as a result.

UFC 334 will mark Gane’s first official title defense as undisputed heavyweight champion.

Hokit has quickly risen up the UFC heavyweight rankings. He enters the fight coming off impressive wins over Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. Now, the brash and polarizing heavyweight star aims to finish the year as undisputed heavyweight champion.

Despite Hokit’s improvement and latest performances, oddsmakers are currently favoring Gane to win and retain his title.

UFC 334: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit Betting Odds

Ciryl Gane stands as the favorite over Josh Hokit, according to the latest UFC 334 betting odds.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Gane enters at -188 to retain the heavyweight championship. A $20 wager on Gane to win the fight would return a total payout of $30.64.

Gane enters the event with a 14-2 (1 NC) record, having most recently defeated Alex Pereira via 2nd round TKO. ‘Bon Gamin’ has not been defeated since 2023, when he was submitted by Jon Jones.

Josh Hokit, meanwhile, enters at +144 to capture the heavyweight championship. He holds an unbeaten 10-0 record.

A $20 wager on ‘The Incredible Hok’ to defeat Gane would return a total payout of $44.80. Hokit will definitely attract bettors who may have a strong feeling that the polarizing heavyweight could usher in a new era.

Oddsmakers are not expecting a long bout. The over/under rounds prop is set at 2.5 rounds. Over 2.5 rounds stands at -124, while the under is listed at +102.

Currently, the fight going the distance is listed at +210, In contrast, the fight not going the distance is listed at -280.

Despite Gane having a striking background and Hokit having a wrestling background, both fighters’ favored methods of victory are via KO/TKO. Gane winning by KO/TKO is listed at +145, while Hokit winning via KO/TKO is listed at +410.

Main Card Betting Odds

Aside from the main event, there are plenty of appealing matchups for bettors. Among the fights includes the women’s bantamweight clash between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, which takes place in the co-main event.

The betting odds for UFC 334’s main card, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, are as follows:

Ciryl Gane (-188) vs. Josh Hokit (+144) – Main Event – UFC Heavyweight Championship

Kayla Harrison (-194) vs. Amanda Nunes (+150) – Co-Main Event – UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Caio Borralho (-162) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (+126) – Middleweight

Uros Medic (-156) vs. Kevin Holland (+122) – Welterweight

Bilal Hasan (-1200) vs. Luis Gurule (+630) – Flyweight