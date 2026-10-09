Josh Hokit Claps Back at ‘Boring’ UFC Rival Alexander Volkov

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit clapped back at rival Alexander Volkov for his recent comments, calling him a “boring” fighter.

Volkov recently did an interview where he bashed Hokit, saying that he would be the easiest matchup for him in the UFC heavyweight division.

Hokit did not take kindly to those words and went after the Russian in a social media tirade.

Josh Hokit Trashes Alexander Volkov

Taking to his social media, Hokit clapped back at Volkov for the recent negative comments that he made about him.

“Volkov saying he’d beat me easy is funny..he’ll never get the chance. I just beat Blaydes and Lewis. Volkov lost to BOTH. Now he’s fighting Kuniev (who Blaydes beat), after squeaking by Almeida (who Blaydes dominated). I’m going to kill Ciryl, who he lost to twice. Zero finishes, pure boring. By the time you earn a fight with me, I’ll already be dominating LH,” Hokit wrote on his X.

Volkov saying he’d beat me easy is funny..he’ll never get the chance. I just beat Blaydes and Lewis. Volkov lost to BOTH. Now he’s fighting Kuniev (who Blaydes beat), after squeaking by Almeida (who Blaydes dominated). I'm going to kill Ciryl, who he lost to twice. Zero finishes,… https://t.co/kP0ZUfh8Nc — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) October 8, 2026

In response to a fan saying that Volkov was getting into his head, Hokit denied that, while calling the Russian “boring.”

“Nah bro, definitely not the truth. I only been here for a year. I was a fan before I was a fighter. When I think “would rather watch flies (expletive)” heavyweight fights, I think Alexander Volkov. He’d make skydiving boring,” Hokit said.

Josh Hokit Returns at UFC 334

Hokit will get the opportunity to become the new UFC heavyweight champion when he takes on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334.

Gane won the interim heavyweight title earlier this year when he knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250, and he was promoted to undisputed champ recently when Tom Aspinall vacated his belt due to injuries.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s next for Hokit if he ends up beating Gane and winning the belt, as the UFC 335 co-main event between Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich could end up deciding who fights for the title next.

However, if Volkov looks impressive against Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333, then perhaps he can jump the line and get the next crack at the UFC heavyweight title.