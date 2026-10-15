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UFC Champion Kayla Harrison Delivers Blunt Take on Ronda Rousey

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Ronda Rousey and UFC Champion Kayla Harrison
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Kayla Harrison's Blunt Ronda Rousey Take

Kayla Harrison did not hold back when sharing her thoughts on Ronda Rousey‘s comeback fight last May. Harrison gave credit to Rousey for drawing a large audience to her fight against Gina Carano. However the UFC women’s bantamweight champion was not impressed with the quality of the fight.

Harrison is considered one of the most dominant fighters in MMA today. She is scheduled to defend her title against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 334.

Rousey, meanwhile, has been vocal about her place among the all-time greats. ‘Rowdy’ earned a dominant submission win over Carano and ultimately retired.

Rousey also did not mince words when claiming her bout with Carano was the biggest fight in women’s MMA.

That claim did not sit well with Harrison, who has since fired back at Rousey.

Kayla Harrison Delivers Blunt Take on Ronda Rousey

MMA-US-ROUSEY-CARANO-NETFLIX-WOMEN
GettyUS Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ronda Rousey reacts after defeating Gina Carano during their Featherweight Bout at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Kayla Harrison did not hold back when sharing her true feelings about the fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

Harrison admitted that while Rousey’s victory over Carano was quick, it was expected. The reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion feels that ‘Rowdy’s fight was not at a high-level and was nothing more than a money grab.

“No, [that was not a good fight]. It was a good performance? Everybody knew that was going to happen, like what do you mean? No, [I did not tune in],” Harrison told The Ariel Helwani Show.

“I’m impressed with the ability that Ronda has, to convince the world of absolute [expletive] and then get paid royally for it. I am impressed by that, yes,” she said. “I don’t think its a high level, I don’t think I can call it that.”

Harrison continued:

“I think that she creates the market and she does a damn good job of it. Yeah [it’s a compliment]. I wish that I could spin [expletive] the way that she does.”

 

Harrison Calls Out Ariel Helwani for Pushing Rousey Narrative

Netflix's Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are interviewed by Ariel Helwani after their featherweight bout during the main card of Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 16, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for Netflix)

Harrison also called out journalist Ariel Helwani for pushing a narrative about Rousey. The UFC women’s bantamweight champion joked that Helwani was stirring the pot to get a reaction from her.

“You’re such a little pot stirrer. No, you are a crazy ex-girlfriend, who just wants everybody to like talk about everybody. ‘Oh, she didn’t call me back. And I’m gonna ask Ronda what she thinks about her,'” Harrison said during her appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Harrison and Helwani later joked about why she did not tune in to watch Rousey vs. Carano. The women’s bantamweight champion noted that she wanted to avoid hearing Helwani praising Rousey at length.

“I did not [tune in] to hear [you] just wax poetic about Ronda. I think I’m good.”

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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UFC Champion Kayla Harrison Delivers Blunt Take on Ronda Rousey

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