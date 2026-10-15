UFC Champion Kayla Harrison Delivers Blunt Take on Ronda Rousey

Kayla Harrison did not hold back when sharing her thoughts on Ronda Rousey‘s comeback fight last May. Harrison gave credit to Rousey for drawing a large audience to her fight against Gina Carano. However the UFC women’s bantamweight champion was not impressed with the quality of the fight.

Harrison is considered one of the most dominant fighters in MMA today. She is scheduled to defend her title against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 334.

Rousey, meanwhile, has been vocal about her place among the all-time greats. ‘Rowdy’ earned a dominant submission win over Carano and ultimately retired.

Rousey also did not mince words when claiming her bout with Carano was the biggest fight in women’s MMA.

That claim did not sit well with Harrison, who has since fired back at Rousey.

Kayla Harrison Delivers Blunt Take on Ronda Rousey

Kayla Harrison did not hold back when sharing her true feelings about the fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

Harrison admitted that while Rousey’s victory over Carano was quick, it was expected. The reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion feels that ‘Rowdy’s fight was not at a high-level and was nothing more than a money grab.

“No, [that was not a good fight]. It was a good performance? Everybody knew that was going to happen, like what do you mean? No, [I did not tune in],” Harrison told The Ariel Helwani Show.

“I’m impressed with the ability that Ronda has, to convince the world of absolute [expletive] and then get paid royally for it. I am impressed by that, yes,” she said. “I don’t think its a high level, I don’t think I can call it that.”

Harrison continued:

“I think that she creates the market and she does a damn good job of it. Yeah [it’s a compliment]. I wish that I could spin [expletive] the way that she does.”

Harrison Calls Out Ariel Helwani for Pushing Rousey Narrative

Harrison also called out journalist Ariel Helwani for pushing a narrative about Rousey. The UFC women’s bantamweight champion joked that Helwani was stirring the pot to get a reaction from her.

“You’re such a little pot stirrer. No, you are a crazy ex-girlfriend, who just wants everybody to like talk about everybody. ‘Oh, she didn’t call me back. And I’m gonna ask Ronda what she thinks about her,'” Harrison said during her appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Harrison and Helwani later joked about why she did not tune in to watch Rousey vs. Carano. The women’s bantamweight champion noted that she wanted to avoid hearing Helwani praising Rousey at length.

“I did not [tune in] to hear [you] just wax poetic about Ronda. I think I’m good.”