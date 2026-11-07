Caio Borralho shared his honest thoughts on the pressure that fighters face to entertain UFC fans. Borralho noted that the promotion rewards fighters who are entertaining.

There has been an ongoing narrative that the UFC brass prioritizes entertainment. This has become more evident with the matchmakers’ decision not to renew the contracts of fighters despite being on winning streaks.

One of the most notable fighters to experience that was Michael ‘Venom’ Page. The former Bellator star did not have his contract renewed even though he was 5-1 in the promotion. His only loss came against Ian Machado Garry, who eventually challenged Islam Makhachev for the welterweight championship.

Caio Borralho Shares Honest Take on Pressure to Entertain UFC Fans

Caio Borralho shed light on the pressure fighters feel more pressure but also do so in an entertaining fashion. He is personally not concerned, but is aware that fighters must connect with the audience.

According to Borralho, a Stake Ambassador, some of the fighters who have been cut by the promotion likely did not connect with fans enough. He noted that he will continue fighting with his own style and will not feel pressured to be reckless.

“[Do I feel pressure to get a knockout?] I think that’s the music that is playing right now. And we have to dance to the music that is playing. But for me, it’s about more than that. It’s about how you connect with the fans. It’s about how many people you attract to watch you fight. All these guys who have been cut, they are not too connected. They don’t bring the attention. Even though they are very good, they aren’t well known,” Borralho told Stake.

He continued:

“For sure it’s something that goes through my mind, but I am not concerned. I’ve been doing great fights, striking and knocking people out. I am dancing to the music. But don’t get me wrong, I want to win, and I will do what I need to win,” Borralho said. “I think I am more than just a fighter for the UFC. I connect well, treat everyone well, and have a great fan base.”

Borralho Discusses Next Fight Against Yousri Belgaroui

Borralho also shared his thoughts on Yousri Belgaroui, whom he will face at UFC 334.

The Brazilian noted that Belgaroui is an entertaining fighter and feels that a win could propel him into the middleweight title picture.

“The UFC is turning more to entertainment than sport, and [Belgaroui] is a guy who is knocking everybody out. He is a striker and they value strikers a lot. They have two options – either the knockout artist wins and they push that, or I win and they can use that to build me towards the title,” Borralho told Stake.

He added: “There is nothing to lose for the UFC in this fight.”