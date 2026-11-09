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UFC Legend Shares Honest Assessment of Ciryl Gane Ahead of Josh Hokit Fight

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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: UFC fighter Ciryl Gane stands on the scale during the official weigh-in ahead of the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House on June 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday on June 14, which the White House is calling "a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit." (Photo by Matt McClain/Getty Images)

UFC legend Chael Sonnen shared his honest thoughts on Ciryl Gane ahead of his heavyweight title clash with Josh Hokit. Sonnen praised Gane for his evolution as a fighter and admitted that he was wrong about him.

The UFC 334 main event will mark Gane’s first title defense since being promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion. Gane was promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion after Tom Aspinall was forced to relinquish the title due to his eye injury.

‘Bon Gamin’ enters the fight following his impressive TKO win over Alex Pereira at the historic White House event.

Sonnen believes ‘Bon Gamin’ is much better than he thought he was and believes he may be able to deal with Hokit’s wrestling.

UFC Legend Chael Sonnen Shares Honest Assessment of Ciryl Gane

President Trump Hosts UFC Freedom 250 Fight Topuria v Gaethje At The White House
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: Ciryl Gane punches Alex Pereira in a heavyweight interim title bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling “a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UFC legend Chael Sonnen admitted that Ciryl Gane has showcased his greatness. While he was not a big believer in Gane, Sonnen revealed that he has come around.

“Ciryl Gane is much better than I knew that he was. I did not understand the level of greatness that we were looking at, but now that he’s got two interim titles and an undisputed title, I’m starting to get it,” Sonnen told The Bohnfire.

Although Sonnen praised Gane for his greatness, he did point out that his wrestling is one area that needs improvement.

“Ciryl is very good and Ciryl is very experienced. One thing he is not is a wrestler. And I do think that that’s a massive weapon, but Hokit’s no different than Gable [Steveson]. The weapon only counts if you can make your opponent believe that you’re gonna use it,” Sonnen said.

Gane will be in for a tough test, as Hokit will definitely play mind games ahead of the fight. Hokit has become a polarizing figure not only in MMA but also in sports as a whole.

The former NFL player-turned-UFC star has not shied away from being brash and controversial. He has gotten under his opponents’ skin, as well as the skin of other fighters.

 

Sonnen Reveals Hokit’s Path to Victory Against Gane

Sonnen also revealed what Hokit’s path to victory could be against Gane. He highlighted Gane’s superior striking as a threat. However, Sonnen also highlighted Hokit’s wrestling ability.

“When Josh fought Derrick Lewis, there was a really big question: if he needs a takedown can he get it? Because with Curtis Blaydes he didn’t really try, and so the question becomes well, if he would’ve tried, could he have got it? And I feel like he answered that. As soon as he changed elevation, it was a combination of NCAA wrestling, MMA, and professional football,” Sonnen told The Bohnfire.

He added: “The threat of that takedown is paramount to everything else though.”

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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UFC Legend Shares Honest Assessment of Ciryl Gane Ahead of Josh Hokit Fight

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