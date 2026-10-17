Josh Hokit Continues to Take Shots at ‘Spoiled’ Alex Pereira

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit continued to take shots at UFC superstar Alex Pereira, whom he believes is “spoiled.”

Hokit is getting the next title shot against UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334, something that has openly bothered Pereira, who believes that he should have been next in line to fight for the belt.

It’s this line of thinking that has Hokit believing that Pereira is “spoiled” by the UFC, which he explained in a social media post.

Josh Hokit Explains Why Alex Pereira Is Spoiled

Taking to his social media in response to a video by UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen, where Sonnen denied that Pereira is spoiled, Hokit explained why that’s not, in fact, the case.

“Post See new posts Conversation The Incredible Hok @Josh_HokitUFC Alex is not spoiled? lol. -Highest paid fighter on the roster not named Conor. -Never had to face a real wrestler. -Get’s a title shot in a weight class that he had never previously competed in. -Complains he doesn’t get rematch in said weight class after being destroyed,” Hokit wrote on his X.

Alex is not spoiled? lol. -Highest paid fighter on the roster not named Conor. -Never had to face a real wrestler. -Get's a title shot in a weight class that he had never previously competed in. -Complains he doesn't get rematch in said weight class after being destroyed.. https://t.co/xccsx2GU0b — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) October 16, 2026

Hokit then followed up his first post with another one showing why he thinks Pereira is spoiled, pointing out that his sister, 36-year-old Aline Pereira, got a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series with a mediocre 3-2 MMA record.

“-Sister’s on DWCS. She’s 3-2 going in, 36 years old & sucks at fighting…. now 3-3. -lives in my country that made him rich instead of his own (expletive) & complains about being done wrong & conspiracies to hold him back. He’s the epitome of a spoiled, entitled, illegal alien,” Hokit wrote on X.

Josh Hokit vs. Alex Pereira Could Happen Soon

Depending on what happens in their next fights, a heavyweight matchup between Hokit and Pereira could very well happen in the Octagon soon.

Hokit battles Gane at UFC 334 for the UFC heavyweight title, while Pereira takes on Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event of UFC 335 in a No. 1 contender’s bout at heavyweight. Depending on how both of those fights play out, we could see Hokit vs. Pereira take place in the UFC next year.