Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Thursday’s Wings Game

The Indiana Fever continue a grueling five-game road trip on Thursday, flying from Toronto to Texas to face the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center.

The Fever outlasted the Toronto Tempo 101-95 on Tuesday, with Kelsey Mitchell sitting out the entire fourth quarter due to “overheating.” Mitchell has been spectacular for the Fever over the past two months, tying A’ja Wilson‘s 20-point scoring streak.

Her status for the game against the Wings has been revealed on Wednesday via the Fever’s official injury report.

Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report vs. Dallas Wings

The Indiana Fever have three players on their injury report for Thursday’s matchup against the Dallas Wings. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell headline the report, with both players listed as probable.

Damiris Dantas, who underwent season-ending left knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus earlier this month, is not with the team.

Clark continues to deal with a back injury that has hampered her since the start of the season. She has missed four games this season because of it, but there have been no flare-ups since early July.

The Fever are also just trying to avoid a monetary fine from the WNBA after getting warned back in May. They didn’t list Clark on their injury report against the Portland Fire, but she ended up not playing after her back flared up.

Mitchell’s diagnosis wasn’t clear based on the injury report. The Fever listed it as just an illness, but it seems like she’s good to go. She will likely get cleared before tip-off just like Clark.

Another piece of good news from the Fever’s injury report is the absence of Aliyah Boston. She has been dealing with a lower right leg injury since the end of July after falling hard on her right knee against the Seattle Storm.

What Happened to Kelsey Mitchell?

After scoring 29 points in the first three quarters against the Toronto Tempo, Kelsey Mitchell sat out the entire fourth quarter as the Indiana Fever held on for the win.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Fever coach Stephanie White explained what happened to Mitchell.

“Update on Kelsey, it seems like she just got overheated,” White said. “I mean, this is two games in a row where we’ve played in really, really hot environments. So, all indications are right now that she was just overheated.”

It was concerning for Fever fans since Mitchell collapsed due to exhaustion in Game 5 of 2025 WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. She was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and was taken to the hospital immediately since the condition can cause kidney damage.

The Fever are going to have a tough time over the weekend regarding their rotation since they play back-to-back games against the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky.