How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Game 1? All You Need to Know

The 2026 WNBA playoffs begin on Sunday, with four first-round matchups, including the No. 3 Las Vegas Aces going up against the No. 6 Indiana Fever.

The Fever vs. Aces matchup is one of the most compelling series in this year’s postseason.

It’s the defending WNBA champions starting their defense against a Fever that struggled in their last four games of the regular season.

However, the Aces heavily struggled against the Fever in the regular season, getting blown out twice at home and barely beating them in Indiana.

How to Watch Fever vs. Aces Game 1?

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be televised live on ABC.

Fever vs. Aces Preview

The Indiana Fever won the regular season series against the Las Vegas Aces 2-1.

On July 5 in Las Vegas, the Fever dominated the Aces to earn an 84-68 win. Kelsey Mitchell led the way, scoring 27 points. Aliyah Boston added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Aces didn’t have A’ja Wilson, while Caitlin Clark was absent for the Fever in the first matchup.

On July 12, Wilson and Clark were both cleared to play. Wilson had 20 points and 12 rebounds, but the Aces were blown out by the Fever in Las Vegas once again, 109-75.

Mitchell once again dropped 27 points against the defending WNBA champs, while Clark contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Aces finally beat the Fever on August 6 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 86-84, in overtime. Wilson had another double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds, but it was Chelsea Gray who knocked down the game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.

This matchup is also a rematch of last year’s WNBA semifinals. An injury-plagued Fever team pushed the would-be champions in five games, plus overtime in Game 5.

Fever vs. Aces Injury Reports

The Indiana Fever have four players on their injury report for Game 1.

Caitlin Clark is listed probable, while Aliyah Boston is questionable.

Damiris Dantas and Tyasha Harris are not in Las Vegas. Both of them have been ruled out of the season.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Aces have three players out for Game 1.

Dana Evans missed the Aces’ regular-season finale with a knee injury, which carried into the postseason.

NaLyssa Smith and Janiah Baker have already been ruled out for the rest of the season.