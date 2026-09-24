How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever on Sept. 24? All You Need to Know

Thursday will be the final day of the WNBA regular season game.

There are five games on the schedule, including a very important matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever.

It’s the third and final Lynx vs. Fever game of the season, with the Fever looking for a win to earn the fifth seed in the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

The Fever lose their chance to get homecourt advantage after the Atlanta Dream‘s 83-65 win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday.

The Lynx, on the other hand, have already clinched the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs despite losing Tuesday’s game against the Fever in Indianapolis, 96-77.

They have to thank the Portland Fire for beating the Golden State Valkyries in overtime. The Valkyries needed to win to push the Lynx into a thrilling regular-season finish for the top spot.

How to Watch Lynx vs. Fever on September 24?

Thursday’s game between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be televised live on USA Network.

It’s also available via live streaming on multiple subscription-based platforms, such as Peacock, ESPN Unlimited, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and the WNBA League Pass.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Lynx vs. Fever Preview

The Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever have split the first two matchups of the season.

On August 2 at the Target Center, the Lynx snapped the Fever’s five-game winning streak to earn a 108-100 win.

The Lynx weathered an onslaught from Kelsey Mitchell, who dropped 37 points on 14-for-21 shooting. Caitlin Clark had 19 points and 10 assists, while Aliyah Boston added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Courtney Williams and Olivia Miles were an unstoppable duo for the Lynx in that game. Williams had 27 points, while Miles put up a team-high 28 points and added four rebounds and six assists.

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On September 22, the Fever returned the favor with a 96-77 win. Clark had 27 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Mitchell produced 20 points, while Boston scored 17 points.

The Lynx barely played their starters to preserve their health just in case they needed to win tonight’s regular-season finale. Miles was also ruled out due to a calf injury.

Since the Lynx have already clinched the top seed, it won’t be surprising if coach Cheryl Reeve gives her starters another rest.

The Fever are the only team needing a win since a win would guarantee them the fifth seed. If they lose and the Washington Mystics win their final game, the Fever drop to No. 6.